CHAMPAIGN — The first photos out of Ubben Basketball Complex last week featuring the start of Illinois men’s basketball’s summer workouts painted a fairly typical picture of Ty Rodgers.
There he was, on the floor, having beaten Niccolo Moretti for a loose ball.
It was a typical Rodgers moment. Something that struck Brad Underwood and the Illinois coaching staff during the recruitment process, and something that didn’t change in the 6-foot-6, 200-pound wing’s first year on campus.
“I said it when we recruited him, nobody impacts winning like he does,” Underwood said. “He makes all those plays. He doesn’t care if it’s a pick-up game or 2-on-2. The instinctual plays to win a game — get on the floor, do all those things — make him invaluable.”
Rodgers showed flashes of his potential in the latter half of the 2022-23 season. His playing time evened out in the final 12 games after a back-and-forth January, and he took advantage of that more consistent opportunity to average 5.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in that span.
Rodgers had settled into his role at that point of the season compared to the early part of his freshman year. Underwood was of a mind to leverage Rodgers’ versatility as much as possible at the start of the 2022-23 season.
Solid idea, in theory. A bit more challenging in practice, with Rodgers still figuring out how he fit at the college level.
“I didn’t help him last year,” Underwood said. “In the moment, I didn’t help him. Now, a year removed, all of that stuff is going to help him. In that moment, it was hard. He’s been through all of that. There’s the growth that comes with that. There’s the confidence that comes with the struggle.
“I say it all the time, you always come out better on the back end of struggle. He went through some of that early, and I didn’t help him enough in the moment. Kind of glad I didn’t now. Now he’s tough, experienced and kind of shrugs that stuff off. We’ve just got a different young man because of confidence, and he knows he’s paid the price to do it.”
Underwood characterized Rodgers’ efforts in Illinois’ spring workouts as “great.” A significant amount of time was spent fine-tuning his jump shot.
It was an area that needed the work. While Rodgers shot 52 percent from the field overall — and was even more efficient finishing at the rim — he attempted and missed a single three-pointer last season. Rodgers was also just a 39 percent shooter in the mid-range.
Adding a reliable jump shot will help Rodgers better fit that do-everything and play-everywhere role Underwood tried him in last year, and plans to use him in again this coming season.
Particularly if Rodgers has the ball in his hands more running the point.
“We can see him play multiple positions,” Underwood said. “He’s just a different kid. He’s comfortable. There’s no anxiety anymore that comes from the unknown. Now, he knows. That’s the best thing about freshmen becoming sophomores, and he’s going to work as hard as anybody in the country at it.”