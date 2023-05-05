Have college coaching staffs put less emphasis on recruiting high school players as their focus as shifted to the transfer portal?
You bet. Is pursuing high-level high school players still important? Sure, and Illinois was on the recruiting trail at the end of April during the first two evaluation periods of the spring. Here’s how some Illini targets fared, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:
Daquan Davis
Davis certainly fits Illinois’ shifting geographic footprint on the recruiting trail. As in he’s a Baltimore native — just like Illini assistant coach Chester Frazier — although the point guard left St. Frances Academy (Md.) for St. John’s College (D.C.) ahead of last season. Davis plays for Team Takeover on the EYBL circuit and is averaging 6.9 points, 3.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds.
Jerry Easter Jr.
Eastern earned his Illinois offer during his junior season at Emmanuel Christian School (Ohio) and is backing it up on the EYBL circuit. The 6-3 guard had a pair of 22-point games in April and averaged 15.3 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds for All Ohio during the first two sessions while knocking down 42 percent of his three-pointers.
Jeremiah Fears
The 6-3 Joliet West sophomore guard ran the show for Brad Beal Elite in April for a 6-2 record in the EYBL. Fears averaged 10.5 points, 2.9 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals and shot 37 percent from three-point range. His best game showed off his full skill set with 16 points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals during an April 28 win against All Ohio.
Morez Johnson Jr.
Illinois’ lone commitment in the Class of 2024 is playing for Meanstreets again on the Nike EYBL circuit. The 6-foot-9 forward out of St. Rita posted an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double in an April 23 win against Florida Rebels and is averaging 11.4 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 57 percent from the field for 5-3 Meanstreets.
Karter Knox
Knox, the younger brother of Portland Trail Blazers guard Kevin Knox, earned five-star status during his junior season as a consensus top-15 recruit. The 6-6 small forward showed why playing for the Florida Rebels on the EYBL circuit, with a 32-point game on April 30 to beat All Ohio and averages of 21.4 points and 3.8 rebounds to go with a 55/39/75 shooting slash.
Mikey Lewis
Lewis earned an Illini offer after he led the EYBL in scoring during the first session in Atlanta. The 6-3 guard out of Accelerated Prep (Colo.) via Oakland, Calif., has five games with at least 22 in the eight he’s played on the circuit this spring and is averaging 20 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists with a 43/42/83 shooting slash.
Trey McKenney
McKenney is teammates with Johnson on Meanstreets, and the 6-4 guard out of St. Mary’s Preparatory (Mich.) made the most of the first two sessions. McKenney had three 20-point games, including 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists in an April 29 win against ProSkills, and the four-star prospect is averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
Chidi Nwigwe
Illinois reaffirmed its offer to the Bergen Catholic (N.J.) freshman on Monday after a strong showing from the 6-6 wing last weekend playing up for Riverside Hawks on the UAA circuit. Nwigwe hasn’t had the most efficient spring — shooting 32 overall and 32 percent from three — but is averaging 14.4 points and 4.7 rebounds.
Efeosa Oliogu
The way Oliogu played in his UAA debut last weekend, the 6-5 Canadian might be about to blow up on the recruiting trail. Oliogu has a dozen high-major offers, including one from Illinois on Tuesday, after the sophomore wing shot 64 percent from the field and put up 20.8 points, five rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 steals playing up for Canada Elite during five games in Rock Hill, S.C.
Austin Swartz
Swartz might get a bump in all of the recruiting rankings. The 6-5 junior guard out of the Cannon School (N.C.) flashed his ability as a scorer during the first two EYBL sessions and came out of April averaging 19.6 points and 3.4 rebounds for Boo Williams. He hit 26-plus points three times and had 30 in a close April 29 loss to Drive Nation.