BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Brad Underwood had a single thought when Matthew Mayer sent a bounce pass to RJ Melendez on the right wing with the final seconds of Saturday’s game at Indiana ticking off the clock.
Assistant coach Tim Anderson was yelling the same thing from the bench on repeat.
Overtime.
Melendez had spent the previous 15 minutes on the bench after a rough return to the starting lineup with Terrence Shannon Jr. back in Champaign in concussion protocol.
Melendez started showing strep throat symptoms Friday morning.
Then his welcome back to a starter’s role included three total missed layups — lightly contested at that — in consecutive early first-half possessions.
An airball three-pointer with no defender remotely close that hit neither rim, net or backboard was his last shot of the second half before he found the ball in his hands with the game on the line.
In and out.
Melendez’s look was as good as Illinois could have wanted in that situation down three. It just didn’t fall, as No. 14 Indiana held on for the 71-68 victory in front of 17,222 fans at sold-out Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
“No one’s ever told RJ to quit shooting,” Underwood said. “He’s had a hard year. … I have all the confidence in the world in RJ Melendez. I’m the biggest RJ Melendez believer. When he gets right, and I think he will, that elevates us to another level.”
Mayer called the shot a great look that Illinois (17-9, 8-7 Big Ten) would live with every time. The confidence Underwood has in the sophomore guard Melendez is something his teammates share.
“He was supposed to be a knockdown shooter this year, and he’s been struggling a little bit,” Illinois guard Luke Goode added. “All of his teammates and the coaches have confidence in him. He’s going to keep taking those shots, and once they start falling, people better watch out. We’ve got faith in RJ.”
That confidence was reflective of Underwood’s demeanor after the game. The Illinois coach ran through several adjectives trying to find the right one to describe his mood. He started with proud. Then went with excited and elated.
Even without a win. Mostly because he saw the kind of effort that was missing in Tuesday night’s 93-81 loss at Penn State.
“We played super hard,” Goode said. “The whole thing going into the game was leave it all on the line. It’s only us out there. Go out there and play as hard as you possibly can, stick to the game plan and try and come out with the win.”
Hanging with the No. 14 team in the country — and nearly pulling the upset — left Underwood upbeat.
Again, his word.
“I’m a much bigger believer in our team right now than I have been at any point this season,” Underwood said.
But there were still lessons to learn in another close loss on the road in Big Ten play.
Letting Indiana (19-8, 10-6) corral a loose ball that led to a game-tying three-pointer from Miller Kopp with 5:22 was a difference-maker, in Underwood’s opinion. So were Jalen Hood-Schifno’s pull-up jumper and then pair of free throws that put the Hoosiers on top with 30 seconds to play.
Plays out of two late timeouts also generated just a single point.
“I think we’re getting more comfortable in (close games),” Underwood said. “We had that long stretch where we won everything by double figures. You’ve got to be in those moments. Jayden Epps will step up at the free throw line and make it. Ty (Rodgers) won’t foul the next time. Those are freshmen playing in crunch time at Assembly Hall in a Big Ten game. It’s all the little things.”
Little things Indiana was able to stack up at the end of Saturday’s game. A win that kept the Hoosiers in contention for a Big Ten title. A loss that sent Illinois further down the crowded middle of the league standings.
“This was a separation game,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “Even though we’ve got a long way to go still, this game was important. You’ve got to applaud Illinois and how they played. They were without their best player, and they were trying to move up, too, and they played that way.”