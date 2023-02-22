Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood was uneasy in the days following the Illinois men’s basketball team’s overtime win against Texas at Madison Square Garden.
Beating the Longhorns on Dec. 6 brought serious national attention to the Illini. A second notable neutral-site victory after also beating UCLA in Las Vegas a few weeks earlier only seemed to reinforce the idea that even a new-look Illinois — both in personnel and style of play — might be a legitimate contender come March.
But Underwood had doubts. Doubts he expressed to others at that time. Doubts that were causing some sleepless nights.
Yes, Illinois had beaten two of the top teams in the country. How it happened and what it took, though, wasn’t something the Illini coach thought would be sustainable during the course of an entire season.
“There’s just so many little things I knew we couldn’t continue down that path,” Underwood said. “It wasn’t going to get us where we wanted to go and do that on a night in, night out basis.”
Underwood was right. Illinois followed up its massive win against Texas with a double-digit home loss to Penn State. The Braggin’ Rights disaster against Missouri followed roughly two weeks later, and then the Illini started the new year getting dragged by Northwestern.
Illinois is 9-4 since that loss in Evanston having avoided a trap game Monday night against Minnesota with a 78-69 win. But it was the preceding game — a 71-68 loss at No. 14 Indiana this past Saturday — that had Underwood in an entirely different place mentally compared to the aftermath of the Texas win.
“I felt good (Saturday) night, and I never feel good after a loss,” Underwood said. “I’m like, ‘OK, now I get it. Now, I think we’re heading in the right direction.’ It’s the most calming feeling I’ve had all year with this team after that game. As uneasy as I was after the Texas win, it’s the calmest I’ve been in the longest time.”
The big changes for Illinois (18-8, 9-7 Big Ten) are easy to spot. The Illini are no longer having every player switch on defense. They’ve also mostly bagged a five-out look offensively to run Underwood’s spread offense. What has turned Underwood into a “much bigger believer” in his team now is more subtle.
Like Jayden Epps making a defensive play at Indiana that he wouldn’t have made in November or December. Or the team realizing the offense has to run through Matthew Mayer with Terrence Shannon Jr. sidelined by a concussion and actually making it happen. Or Dain Dainja tapping into his inner nasty to truly be physically dominant on the block.
Or two nearly consecutive plays Monday night against Minnesota. Forcing the Gophers into a shot-clock violation early in the second half whipped assistant coach Chester Frazier and strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher into a frenzy on the sidelines at State Farm Center. Following that up by multiple players diving on the floor to corral a loose ball had Fletcher yelling both indiscriminately and at Underwood that “We got on the floor!”
“It’s little things like that; it’s accumulation,” Underwood said. “There’s been little things we haven’t done — that young teams haven’t done — that we’re still not doing at the elite level yet, but man, we made some major strides and did some very, very good things.”
This season has created a different space for Underwood to operate in as a coach compared to his last three years. The closest comparison he could draw was his one and only season at Oklahoma State mostly because his first two teams at Illinois just struggled and the next three had a level of continuity this year’s team couldn’t even approach.
“This is nine new guys,” Underwood said about his current team. “We’ve been so old for two or three years. So many little details we just did because we were old. To get these guys to that, man, excites me. It’s been a long time.
“Realistically, Coleman (Hawkins) is the only veteran, and everybody else is just brand spanking new and doesn’t know anything about Illinois basketball. So I knew there were going to be some ups and downs, but I know the character of the locker room. I know how hard they work, how connected they are and how much they like each other. Freshmen have to grow up. New guys have to understand. The newness of it was going to cause a lot of this.”
It’s just taken time for Underwood to get to a point where he can see it all coming together. Mayer’s early struggles didn’t help. Neither did losing Luke Goode to an October foot injury that would cost him three-plus months. Or RJ Melendez’s constant battle with his shot.
“It’s not easy for me,” Underwood said. “I’m an everyday guy. I want to get better every day. I want it to be perfect. It takes patience, which is something I’m not long on, but yet you never lose sight of I’ve always believed this team could be a really, really good basketball team.”