WHAT HAPPENED
A banged-up Illini team ran out of gas in the second half during a season-ending loss. Kendall Bostic struggled all game with a right leg injury and Brynn Shoup- Hill was still not at full strength in her first game back from missing four games with a right foot injury of her own. The Bulldogs used a 21-8 advantage in the third quarter and a mismatch from 6-foot-5 post presence Jessika Carter to turn a one-point game at halftime in their favor.
WHAT IT MEANS
A breakthrough season for Illinois had a bit of an incomplete feeling to it. a feeling of what might have been had Bostic been fully healthy to go against Carter. First-year Illinois coach Shauna Green expressed concerns before the season even started back in October about the Illini’s lack of depth in key areas, and it took until the last month of the season for those worries to finally lead to the demise of her team in the NCAA tournament.
WHAT’S NEXT
An important offseason amid raised expectations for the program. The Illini have to build off this return to the NCAA tournament stage for the first time since 2003. adding another post player out of the transfer portal is a priority for Green and her coaching staff. The good news for Illinois is all five starters have at least one season of eligibility left and the potential to play together through the 2024-25 season exists with an extra COVID year.
WHAT WAS SAID
“We had a great first half. And the second half, that third quarter really was the difference in the game. I knew the rebounding was going to be key. we were down only four on the boards in the first half, and that’s why the game was (close). Then, they kind of just took off. some turnovers led to some easy layups, gave them momentum. we couldn’t score in the third, either.”
— Illinois coach Shauna Green