CHAMPAIGN — Quincy Guerrier doesn’t have his car yet in Champaign. Trips to Ubben Basketball Complex for practice and the extra workouts the Oregon transfer is putting in are reliant on catching a ride.
The best thing for Guerrier? Even if he can’t hitch a ride from one of the Illinois men’s basketball managers, whom he praised for many pickups since his arrival in June, somebody else will have an extra workout planned.
Ubben is a 24/7 facility, and the Illini are taking advantage.
“Everyone’s in the gym,” Guerrier said. “I don’t know if that’s because it’s the offseason, but I’ve never seen guys be in the gym like that. That’s a good thing. That tells me a lot on the culture here. They know what we’re trying to accomplish this year and all the talent that we’ve got.
“It’s perfect for me. My goal at the end of the day is to play at the next level next year. In order for that, I need to be in the gym a lot and we need to win games.”
Terrence Shannon Jr. was the offseason workout story last summer. Then a newcomer himself, the Texas Tech transfer was putting in early mornings at Ubben. Before-the-sun-was-up early.
Both Guerrier and Ty Rodgers said Shannon has relented on his pre-dawn workouts this offseason, but the Illini’s returning scoring leader is still getting in two to three extra workouts a day. He’s not alone, either.
“I would say it’s bringing that culture back and getting back into the right things and everybody being locked in to what we have going on,” Rodgers said about the emphasis the players have put on practices and their workouts. “Everybody knowing they’ve got to be able to play their individual role to help this team win. I think everybody’s locked into that. The people we have in this team, everybody is willing to work.”
That Guerrier hasn’t experienced an offseason like this in his time in college basketball is telling. The Montreal native spent two seasons at Syracuse before his two seasons at Oregon. He’s seen a lot.
So have guys like fellow newcomers Marcus Domask and Justin Harmon. All three are in their fifth year of college basketball — Shannon, too — and bring both a wealth of experience and maturity to the Illinois roster.
It’s generated a different vibe in Ubben this offseason. That Guerrier turned 24 in May and Domask turned 23 in June didn’t hurt. Nor does Shannon also celebrating his 23rd birthday on Sunday.
“It’s crazy from last summer to this summer,” said Rodgers, who turned 19 in May. “You walk in the gym and it’s like, ‘Wow.’ Everybody is talking. Everybody is communicating. The coaches aren’t begging us to do things. With those older guys, they know what to do.
“Everything is just moving smoother. Communication is way better. We’re not arguing over little things. Everything is going pretty good.”
Another change this offseason has been an emphasis on playing more five-on-five. It’s something Rodgers said the Illini didn’t do as much of last offseason and called those everyday open gym runs “really competitive.”
“It comes with trying to get to know each other better,” the Illinois sophomore guard/forward continued. “I think the coaches did a great job of seeing how last year went and making adjustments off that. What can we do to be better? What can we do to get our guys gelled in faster?”
Guerrier called Illinois’ summer workouts and practices intense. The approach from the Illini coaches — serious when necessary, but never without some lighthearted moments — is something the 6-foot-8 forward likes.
The 10 full practices ahead of next week’s trip to Spain followed a full month of mostly individual and small group workouts in June. Both have been beneficial.
“At the end of the day, to help a team, you’ve got to be able to play your role,” Rodgers said. “If you’re not able to do what you do, you can’t help the team. I think the individuals were very good for us.”
“We’ll see after the games what we need to work on, and we’ll have a lot of stuff to work on, but it will be a great experience for us,” Guerrier said of the coming international trip. “I feel like everyone knows each other well, and the fact we’ll have the trip to Spain in August will help the team chemistry.”