CHAMPAIGN — Illinois knew it would not have starting forward Brynn Shoup-Hill and reserve guard Jayla Oden for the entirely of the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament before arriving in Minneapolis last week.
That meant whatever happened at the Target Center would be informative for first-year coach Shauna Green and her staff, as the Illini tried to figure out what the best version of this team was without Shoup-Hill, in particular, in the starting five.
Whether the 6-foot-3 Shoup-Hill (foot injury) or 5-9 Oden (hand/finger injury) will return later this month remains to be seen, when Illinois should be participating in the NCAA tournament for the first time in two decades. Where the Illini might end up going for the opening rounds of March Madness won’t be known until Sunday night’s nationally televised Selection Show on ESPN.
Illinois figures to be a No. 9, No. 10 or No. 11 seed in the Big Dance and could wind up anywhere from Hartford, Conn., Columbia, S.C. or Blacksburg, Va. to Salt Lake City or Stanford, Calif., for the third weekend of March.
What the Illini (22-9) learned last week during their two games in Minneapolis is they still have the pieces in place to win games in March. That is significant considering just how bad Illinois played during its penultimate regular-season game when Nebraska routed the Illini 90-57 at State Farm Center in their first game without Shoup-Hill and Oden in the lineup on Feb. 22.
That team looked like one that might not win another game this season. Illinois, instead, regrouped and won two games, albeit against what is a bad Rutgers team.
Guards Jada Peebles and Genesis Bryant both stood out in the team’s regular-season finale with the Scarlet Knights on Feb. 26, while All-Big First-Team guard Makira Cook showed why she’s the kingpin for the team’s hopes in March on back-to-back nights at the Target Center, led by a game-high, 24-point performance in an 81-55 first-round Big Ten tournament win against Rutgers on March 2.
The wins against the Scarlet Knights were as much about gaining confidence as anything else. That the Illini didn’t have enough firepower to knock off Maryland last Friday night in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals reiterates that there’s room to grow for this team. The Terrapins are the caliber of opponent Illinois could see down the road, with Brenda Frese’s team projected as a No. 1 or No. 2 seed for the NCAA tournament.
What Green made clear after Friday night’s 73-58 loss to Maryland is what the eight days before Selection Sunday represented for her team.
A chance to rest up and hopefully get healthy? Absolutely. The five starters had logged heavy minutes with three games in six days, plus travel. Some optimism exists Illinois could possibly have Shoup-Hill and/or Oden back when the NCAA tournament begins as early as March 17.
The opportunity for more practice time was, of course, another plus of the weeklong layover after the end of the Big Ten tournament for Illinois, with Iowa eventually winning the tournament title by routing Ohio State 105-72 this past Sunday.
But the week ahead was about more for the Illini coach.
“This is a fun week, and again, I’m probably going to jinx us because I’m saying that I think we’re in the (NCAA) tournament,” Green said, “but there’s times where, if we didn’t win (the conference tournament title) at Dayton, like I’m freaking out the whole week because we’re a one or two-bid league.
“So I think that I want our kids to enjoy this. We’re in a different spot for us right now than a Maryland going into the NCAA tournament. Let’s just call it what it is, right? I want our kids to enjoy this. I want our kids to learn from, ‘OK, this is where we want our program to get to, but I also do think we can go and win.’ So we’re going to work. We’re going to enjoy the practices. We’re going to get rest, and then we’re going to see what happens at the selection show.”
Green isn’t wrong. Consider this: Maryland has been to the NCAA tournament 17 times since Illinois last appeared on that stage in 2003 when Hall of Famer Theresa Grentz was the coach. And the Terps won the national title in 2006.
Ending that long absence on the March Madness stage is step one for the Illini. This Sunday night should see Illinois’ name flash across the TV screen as an NCAA tournament team. What the Illini might be able to do with that opportunity is based on matchups. That’s the nature of the one-and-done postseason format.
Who might the Illini face in the first round of the NCAA tournament? There are more than a few options. Chances are it will be a team that, at least on paper, had a similar season to Illinois.
But this team should draw confidence from what it’s done since early November. What’s perhaps been the most impressive thing about Green’s first team is it has yet to lose back-to-back games. The Illini are 8-0 after a loss this winter.
And the season has featured its share of tough breaks for Illinois. Like the two games Cook missed in late December with an illness. Or the second-half comeback win on Feb. 9 in Lincoln, Neb., after Bryant injured her left ankle.
Finishing with 11 wins through the gauntlet of Big Ten play is noteworthy. So is Illinois reaching the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament for the first time since 2011.
March is a challenge all to its own. But one the Illini have spent the past four months preparing to handle.
Now, it’s time to see what Illinois can do on the game’s grandest stage in March.