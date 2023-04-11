SPORTS-NORTH-TEXAS-UAB-SURVIVE-NIT-34-LV.jpg

Utah Valley Wolverines guard Justin Harmon (0) attempts to beat the shot clock while UAB Blazers guard Eric Gaines (4) quits defending during overtime in a NCAA college basketball game in the National Invitation Tournament on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

 Ellen Schmidt

Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down

Monday’s news of Utah Valley transfer

Justin Harmon’s commitment to Illinois:

What he did

Year two at Utah Valley saw Justin Harmon improve in nearly every statistical category. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard played a little more in his second season with the Wolverines, but it was the quality of the minutes that was the most different. Harmon went from part-time starter in his first year in Orem, Utah, into a pivotal piece in then coach Mark Madsen’s lineup. The result? More scoring at a higher efficiency — both inside the three-point line and behind it — plus more assists and more steals.

What it means

After a month of only losing players to the transfer portal, Illinois helped solidify its 2023-24 roster with commitments from Harmon and Southern Illinois forward Marcus Domask. Neither is a high-profile pull from the portal like Terrence Shannon Jr. or Matthew Mayer last offseason, but both do something the Illini either didn’t do or didn’t do enough of this past season. Harmon gives Illinois a solid two-way guard that was at least as valuable defensively at Utah Valley the past two season as he was on the offensive end of the court.

What’s next

Two commitments in one day means Illinois will have at least five scholarship players with Division I experience in 2023-24 if Shannon and Coleman Hawkins don’t return. That kind of matters. Should Shannon and/or Hawkins opt for another season in Champaign, Harmon and Domask will still be important. There were holes to fill on the roster either way, and Harmon can slide into the the role vacated by Jayden Epps when he hit the portal after just one season at Illinois. Neither new addition is a point guard, of course, so that’s still a position of need for the Illini.

Scott Richey

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Tags

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).