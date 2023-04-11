Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down
Monday’s news of Utah Valley transfer
Justin Harmon’s commitment to Illinois:
What he did
Year two at Utah Valley saw Justin Harmon improve in nearly every statistical category. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard played a little more in his second season with the Wolverines, but it was the quality of the minutes that was the most different. Harmon went from part-time starter in his first year in Orem, Utah, into a pivotal piece in then coach Mark Madsen’s lineup. The result? More scoring at a higher efficiency — both inside the three-point line and behind it — plus more assists and more steals.
What it means
After a month of only losing players to the transfer portal, Illinois helped solidify its 2023-24 roster with commitments from Harmon and Southern Illinois forward Marcus Domask. Neither is a high-profile pull from the portal like Terrence Shannon Jr. or Matthew Mayer last offseason, but both do something the Illini either didn’t do or didn’t do enough of this past season. Harmon gives Illinois a solid two-way guard that was at least as valuable defensively at Utah Valley the past two season as he was on the offensive end of the court.
What’s next
Two commitments in one day means Illinois will have at least five scholarship players with Division I experience in 2023-24 if Shannon and Coleman Hawkins don’t return. That kind of matters. Should Shannon and/or Hawkins opt for another season in Champaign, Harmon and Domask will still be important. There were holes to fill on the roster either way, and Harmon can slide into the the role vacated by Jayden Epps when he hit the portal after just one season at Illinois. Neither new addition is a point guard, of course, so that’s still a position of need for the Illini.
Scott Richey