Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down Monday’s news of Southern Illinois transfer Marcus Domask’s commitment to Illinois:
What he didDomask started every game he played in four seasons at Southern Illinois. A number that would be greater than the 106 on his record had he not suffered a season-ending foot injury just 10 games into his sophomore season. There’s an argument to be made that the 2022-23 season was also Domask’s best for the Salukis. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward averaged a career-high 16.7 points and 5.8 rebounds and came up just shy of another career high with 3.8 assists per game. Domask also shot 35 percent from three-point range last season, which was better than every Illini not named Luke Goode (who shot just 19 three-pointers).
What it meansBrad Underwood wants for his roster what every college basketball coach wants these days. To get old — immediately. The only way to do that is through the portal, and the Illinois coach just added a transfer in Domask who will turn 23 years old in June. A soon-to-be 23-year-old with more than 100 career starts. Invaluable experience that a somewhat young Illini team didn’t have in the 2022-23 season. It’s still too early to have a clear overall roster picture in Champaign, but Domask fills a hole created when RJ Melendez entered the portal last week. Illinois needed a wing who could shoot, and the Waupun, Wis., native fits the bill.
What’s nextIllinois isn’t done making moves in the transfer portal. Not with three open scholarships remaining. The only holdup is waiting on Terrence Shannon Jr. to make a decision about the 2023 NBA draft — he has 11 more days to declare — and Coleman Hawkins deciding on where he stands in the draft process. The Illini would welcome both back with open arms for the 2023-24 season. The move Illinois could make independent of those decisions is on a lead guard. Domask provides a combination of shotmaking and playmaking, but adding a veteran point guard remains a necessity. The Illini needed one last season and didn’t have one. Can’t repeat that mistake.