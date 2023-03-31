Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down Thursday’s news of Brandon Lieb deciding to transfer out of the Illinois men’s basketball program:
What he did
Lieb received a master’s class in post play his first two seasons at Illinois battling All-American center Kofi Cockburn every day in practice. Cockburn’s presence, of course, meant little playing time for Lieb as a freshman or sophomore, as the Deerfield native played five games in his first season and 10 in the next. Cockburn’s departure ultimately didn’t open the door to more playing time, as Lieb was still out of the rotation as a backup center. The 7-footer ended his Illinois career having played 95 minutes in 31 games.
What it means
Lieb called himself a “late bloomer” coming out of Deerfield High School. So much so he was set on reclassifying and playing at a prep school for a season before his recruitment took off in the summer of 2020. The foundation has been set with three years at Illinois for Lieb to find a spot where he can get on the court. That likely means transferring to a program outside of the power conferences, but there’s a market for 7-footers that have sharpened their skills against the likes of Cockburn.
What’s next
Finding a frontcourt piece in the transfer portal was already a priority for Illinois this offseason. Zacharie Perrin’s decision to leave the team and return to France was a hit to the Illini’s depth. Lieb transferring and Coleman Hawkins declaring for the NBA draft exacerbates that issue. Hawkins could still return, but even if he does Illinois needs another big to go with Dain Dainja and incoming freshman Amani Hansberry. The portal isn’t lacking for options, including a recent addition like Oregon’s Kel’el Ware.