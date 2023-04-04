Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down Monday’s news of RJ Melendez deciding to transfer out of the Illinois men’s basketball program:What he did
The way Melendez played in the final seven games of his freshman season gave some credence to a sophomore year breakout in the making for the 6-foot-7 guard. He looked like he belonged on the court against a dangerous Houston team in that year’s NCAA tournament and took real momentum into the offseason. But said breakout never happened. Offensive inefficiency handcuffed Melendez this past season, as his shooting percentages bottomed out. He shot 37.6 percent overall and just 26.4 percent from three-point range, including a stretch from Jan. 4 to Feb. 4 when he was just 4 of 28 from deep.
What it meansBrad Underwood made it a talking point all season about how much production Illinois lost from 2021-22 to 2022-23. The Illini returned just 16.5 percent of their minutes played, and only 17 teams in all of Division I — and just two at the power conference level in Duke and LSU — that returned less experience. It’s not looking that bad yet, but the trend has not been favorable in the last week. Illinois is on track to return 59.5 percent of its minutes in 2023-24, but that’s calculated still including Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins. Should neither come back and pursue a professional career instead, that number drops to 28.5 percent.
What’s nextIllinois was already active in the transfer portal before Melendez, Brandon Lieb and Jayden Epps jumped in along with roughly 1,200 other players. Now that those three are gone, though, finding help in the portal becomes imperative. The Illini currently have four open scholarships (with holds for Hawkins and Shannon), so don’t be surprised to see Underwood add three transfers this offseason. In terms of what the Illinois coaches are clearly looking for given some of the players they’ve been linked with, it lines up to get an experienced point guard, a wing that can actually knock down shots and a big man to help bolster the frontcourt.