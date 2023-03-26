The offseason is now fully underway, with Shauna Green’s Illinois team a week and a half removed from a season-ending loss to Mississippi State in the First Four of the NCAA tournament. Beat writer
Joe Vozzelli Jr. answers 10 questions regarding the Illini before year two of the Green era tips off:
1. How have the expectations changed around Green’s
program?
A lot. Illinois started last season with zero expectations and seized on its status as a plucky underdog to have a season no one saw coming. Going from 7-20 to 22-10 in one year seemed like a pipe dream. That meant whatever the Illini did at the NCAA tournament — the program’s first time in the Big Dance in two decades — wasn’t going to change the outlook on Green’s first year. The bar has been raised heading into year two, especially with a roster that will remain largely intact. Returning to the NCAA tournament is now the expectation. As is contending in the Big Ten. Health was a factor in how Illinois’ season ended with three of the top-seven players in the team’s rotation either out (Jayla Oden) or not at full strength (Kendall Bostic and Brynn Shoup-Hill). But that 14-point loss to Mississippi State did expose a few items, namely that long, athletic teams were a mismatch all season for the Illini. Illinois’ quick NCAA tournament exit also saw its record drop to 1-8 against teams that made the field of 68. That — and the fact the Illini went 1-6 against the top-five teams in the Big Ten (Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan and Ohio State) — gives Illinois a benchmark for improvement next winter.
2. What will next year’s roster look like?
Largely unchanged. Oden, a reserve guard, announced on Friday she was entering the transfer portal, while backup forward/center Geovana Lopes is out of eligibility. If guard Jada Peebles takes advantage of her COVID year to play a fifth season at Illinois — that’s the expectation — the Illini would have 11 of their 13 players back now that Oden is in the portal. Illinois has already signed two players in the early Class of 2023 window with guards Gretchen Dolan and Cori Allen on board. Look for the Illini to fill one or both of their open scholarships with a transfer addition.
3. How important is it for
Illinois to upgrade its
nonconference schedule?
Strength of schedule didn’t work in the Illini’s favor when it came to seeding for the NCAA tournament. Some of it was out of Illinois’ control with its Big Ten/ACC challenge opponent Pittsburgh finishing 10-20 overall and Missouri really struggling in SEC play as the Tigers posted a 6-10 conference record. A loss to Delaware in Daytona Beach, Fla., didn’t help matters, with the Blue Hens going from the NCAA tournament team in 2022 to winding up only two games above .500 (16-14) this winter. On Monday, Illinois coach Shauna Green said she planned to meet with assistant coach Ryan Gensler to discuss possible multi-team tournaments the Illini might participate in next season. Don’t expect Illinois to return to Daytona Beach for another season. Outside of that, the Illini would be in line to host Missouri in late December in the continuation of what has been a home-and-home Braggin’ Rights series. The end of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge creates an opening on the schedule. Bottom line: Illinois would benefit greatly from adding two or three quality nonconference opponents besides just Missouri (Notre Dame, DePaul and Marquette might be some Midwest options).
4. Which of Illinois’ returning players is due for a breakout season next winter?
Keep an eye on Adalia McKenzie. By all accounts, the 5-foot-10 guard saw her game improve in year one with Green’s staff. McKenzie set career-highs in minutes (30.2), points (13.6), rebounds (6.1), assists (2.2) and steals (1.4) per game as a sophomore while also shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Still, McKenzie has some really lofty goals, with the affable Brooklyn Park, Minn., native making it clear she hoped to win the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year award before her college career is up. There’s a lot to like about McKenzie’s game. It will be fun to see her progression in year three in Champaign.
5. Will the two freshmen
additions have an effect on the lineup right away?
Dolan’s numbers at Williamsville South in the Buffalo suburbs were staggering this past winter. The 5-foot-11 senior guard put up some absurd stats in averaging a team-leading 39.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.7 steals per game while shooting 55 percent overall and 34 percent from beyond the arc. That Dolan was a dominant force as a high school player will make her transition to college basketball and the Big Ten fascinating to watch. Dolan and Allen, a 5-foot-10 guard out of Nashville, Tenn., by way of Montverde Academy in Florida, both fit a specific need with Green looking for length on the wing. Whether that translates to significant playing time remains to be seen. The Illinois backcourt is expected to return its top-four rotation players in McKenzie, Peebles, Makira Cook and Genesis Bryant. Kam’ren Rhodes — a Green recruit — was the only one of the Illini freshmen guards to play substantive minutes, and the Chandler, Ariz., native still only logged 7.6 minutes a game.
6. How does the program
continue to increase
fan interest?
Green’s ability to engage the community had been missing in the Nancy Fahey era. Yes, winning solves a lot. But Green became the face of the Illini women’s program. The players followed their coach’s lead. The idea to have players sign autographs for kids after home wins was a huge hit. Part of contending with the top Big Ten teams is drawing bigger crowds. Illinois made some major strides in that regard, averaging 3,486 fans at home games. The Illini had four games of 5,000-plus fans (McNeese State, Indiana, Michigan State and Penn State). Still, Illinois lagged in bottom half of the Big Ten in home attendance (10th overall) ahead of only Minnesota, Penn State, Rutgers and Northwestern. That has to change moving forward.
“I think it’s about capitalizing on the enthusiasm they showed this year,” Illini athletic director Josh Whitman told The News-Gazette at the NCAA tournament on growing fan attendance in the future. “We’ll work with our team this offseason in making sure we’re putting tremendous emphasis on our women’s basketball program and getting word out and doing some creative things on our ticketing. We want to make sure it’s really attractive to families, which has always been a basis for women’s basketball at Illinois.
“I know Coach Green, our players and our staff will continue to do the things they’ve been doing in terms of community engagement and outreach. We’ll take great advantage of the excitement that exists right now and try to capitalize on it in the offseason so that when we head into next fall, we’ll have a really rabid fan base ready to step up and support this group.”
7. Should we expect any staff changes?
The only question here is if one of Green’s assistant coaches might receive a head-coaching opportunity elsewhere. Calamity McEntire has all the credentials to be a head coach one day. The fact McEntire left Texas, which was coming off an Elite Eight appearance in 2022, to reunite with Green at Illinois was a significant move, especially since it came with an associate head coach title. That’s a big thing athletic directors look for when pursuing assistant coaches. McEntire will be a name to watch in future seasons.
8. Which players in the transfer portal should Illinois target?
There are plenty of options with more than 200 players currently in the portal since it opened on March 13. As far as who the Illini might target? A wing player and another true post would be at the top of the list. Two players that fit that bill and played in the Big Ten last season would be 6-foot guard/forward Matilda Ekh and 6-2 forward Alanna Micheaux. Ekh averaged 11.8 points and 3.0 rebounds for Michigan State last season and decided to transfer after Suzy Merchant stepped down as the Spartans’ coach last week. Micheaux, meanwhile, combined for 48 points and 25 rebounds in two games against the Illini this season for Minnesota.
“I think every program will use (the portal) differently,” Green said on Monday night during an appearance on WDWS’ ‘SportsTalk’ show. “There’s going to be a lot of really good kids in there, but they have to fit what you do. They have to fit your style, they have to fit your culture and again, we’re not going to just go and recruit every kid even though their numbers may be good. They have to fit who we are, what we’re about, how we play, but more importantly, our culture. ... That is the number one thing, and I will never sacrifice our culture for numbers or ranking or anything like that. It’s too important to what we do and how we go about business day-to-day.”
9. How does Makira Cook
follow up her junior season?
The Cincinnati native’s third college season was her best one yet despite the jump from the Atlantic 10 at Dayton to the Big Ten at Illinois. Cook became both a First Team All-Big Ten performer and an Associated Press honorable mention All-American this past season after averaging 18.3 points and 4.2 assists with a shooting slash of 41.4/34.2/86.6. The 5-foot-6 guard went through a shooting funk from mid-January through mid-February before rediscovering her shot in late February and especially in March. Whether Illinois can do a better job of getting Cook some rest throughout the season without a dip in production is the key. The fact Cook averaged nearly 34 minutes per game is too much when you consider the next highest total among the Illini starters was McKenzie at 30 minutes.
10. How does the rest of the Big Ten look entering the
2023-24 season?
Not a whole lot different than it did this past season. The COVID year is a game-changer. Regular-season Big Ten champion Indiana is projected to return five of its top-six players, with All-American forward Mackenzie Holmes and guard Sara Scalia planning to use that extra year. Caitlin Clark isn’t eligible for the WNBA draft until 2024. So Iowa will still be good, although Hawkeyes forward Monika Czinano has exhausted her eligibility. Maryland will have to deal with the loss of Diamond Miller to the WNBA, but Terrapins coach Brenda Freese has shown a remarkable ability to mine the transfer portal to great success. And Cotie McMahon is a bona-fide star and she’s only a freshman for Ohio State, which ended Connecticut’s record streak of reaching 14 straight Final Fours after the Buckeyes won 73-61 against the Huskies in a Sweet 16 matchup on Saturday in Seattle.
Green understands the next step for her Illinois program is beating the upper-tier programs in the Big Ten.
“Besides Iowa, we didn’t beat anyone in that top four,” the Illinois coach said. “Ohio State, we’re up 17. Indiana we had an opportunity to win at the end (in Bloomington). Those are two of the top teams in the country. Maryland we’re up 10 or 11 at half. We’ve always had a quarter that just absolutely kills us. Again, that’s this team learning and being able to reflect back like, ‘Oh, OK, last year we could have won one or two of those.’ If we just win one of those, an Ohio State or a Maryland and held that lead, we’re not an 11 seed. Now, you’re probably a 9-seed, an 8-seed and now it’s a better matchup in the NCAA tournament. I think that next step of putting 40 minutes together against every single team ... we need to get a few of those upper-tier wins in league play.”