THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:
Rk., Team Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. South Carolina (28) 32-0 700 1
2. Iowa 26-6 651 7
3. Indiana 27-3 640 2
4. Virginia Tech 27-4 595 8
5. Stanford 28-5 557 6
6. Maryland 25-6 547 5
7. Connecticut 29-5 543 9
8. Utah 25-4 519 3
9. LSU 28-2 506 4
10. Villanova 28-6 425 11
11. Notre Dame 25-5 401 10
12. Ohio State 25-7 395 14
13. Duke 25-6 327 13
14. Oklahoma 24-5 313 16
15. Texas 23-8 298 12
16. Gonzaga 28-3 282 15
17. UCLA 25-9 273 19
18. Michigan 22-9 175 17
19. North Carolina 21-10 151 18
20. Colorado 23-8 114 20
21. UNLV 29-2 113 22
22. Washington State 23-10 100 NR
23. Tennessee 23-11 92 NR
24. Arizona 21-9 89 21
25. Middle Tennessee 25-4 62 24
Others receiving votes: Iowa State 57, South Florida 56, Creighton 37, Louisville 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, Mississippi 14, South Dakota State 10, Toledo 8, Florida State 2, North Carolina State 2, Southern Cal 1.
THE NEWS-GAZETTE’S TOP 25
Rankings from The News-Gazette’s Joe Vozzelli Jr., with previous rankings listed:
Rk., Team Prev.
1. South Carolina 1
2. Iowa 7
3. Virginia Tech 9
4. Indiana 2
5. Stanford 3
6. Utah 4
7. LSU 5
8. Maryland 6
9. Connecticut 8
10. Villanova 13
11. Ohio State 11
12. Duke 12
13. Notre Dame 10
14. Texas 15
15. Gonzaga 14
16. Oklahoma 16
17. UCLA 19
18. Michigan 21
19. North Carolina 22
20. Colorado 18
21. Arizona 17
22. UNLV 20
23. Washington State NR
24. Louisville NR
25. Tennessee NR
WHO’S UP
No team seems to have gained more from this past week’s conference tournaments than Virginia Tech. Don’t look now but the Hokies are on an 11-game winning streak. Only undefeated and top-ranked South Carolina has a longer win streak among high-major programs. Virginia Tech’s impressive run to an ACC tournament title has Kenny Brooks‘ program as a potential No. 1 seed for the NCAA tournament after LSU, Maryland, Stanford and Utah all lost last week. Of local interest is the fact that ESPN.com bracketology expert Charlie Creme has No. 9 seed Illinois going to the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg, Va., for its first-round NCAA tournament game against No. 8 seed Mississippi in his latest bracket update on Sunday night.
WHO’S DOWN
Notre Dame. The Irish could easily drop to a No. 3 seed for the NCAA tournament. Of more concern? The status of Olivia Miles. The star guard injured her right knee in Notre Dame’s regular-season finale, a 68-65 win at Louisville. Miles, who averaged 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists during the regular season, was out for the Irish’s two ACC tournament games. Notre Dame looked awful in a semifinal loss against the Cardinals in Greensboro, N.C., as Niele Ivey‘s team scored 15 points in the first half of a 64-38 loss to Louisville.
WHO TO WATCH
The Big 12 tournament takes center stage this week. Texas and Oklahoma shared the regular-season title after both finished with 14-4 records in Big 12 play despite the Longhorns sweeping the Sooners and winning the two games by an average margin of 21 points. Two teams to watch at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo., are No. third-seeded Iowa State and sixth-seeded Baylor. That Cyclones-Bears matchup is the last of Friday’s four quarterfinal games. The way the bracket sets up, the winner of that game could face top-seed Texas in the championship game (1 p.m., Sunday, ESPN2). The Longhorns lost to both Iowa State and Baylor last month.