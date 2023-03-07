Virginia Tech WBB

The Virginia Tech women's basketball team celebrates after the Hokies won the ACC tournament on Sunday in Greensboro, N.C.

 ACC photo

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:

Rk., Team Rec. Pts. Prev.

1. South Carolina (28) 32-0 700 1

2. Iowa 26-6 651 7

3. Indiana 27-3 640 2

4. Virginia Tech 27-4 595 8

5. Stanford 28-5 557 6

6. Maryland 25-6 547 5

7. Connecticut 29-5 543 9

8. Utah 25-4 519 3

9. LSU 28-2 506 4

10. Villanova 28-6 425 11

11. Notre Dame 25-5 401 10

12. Ohio State 25-7 395 14

13. Duke 25-6 327 13

14. Oklahoma 24-5 313 16

15. Texas 23-8 298 12

16. Gonzaga 28-3 282 15

17. UCLA 25-9 273 19

18. Michigan 22-9 175 17

19. North Carolina 21-10 151 18

20. Colorado 23-8 114 20

21. UNLV 29-2 113 22

22. Washington State 23-10 100 NR

23. Tennessee 23-11 92 NR

24. Arizona 21-9 89 21

25. Middle Tennessee 25-4 62 24

Others receiving votes: Iowa State 57, South Florida 56, Creighton 37, Louisville 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, Mississippi 14, South Dakota State 10, Toledo 8, Florida State 2, North Carolina State 2, Southern Cal 1.

THE NEWS-GAZETTE’S TOP 25

Rankings from The News-Gazette’s Joe Vozzelli Jr., with previous rankings listed:

Rk., Team Prev.

1. South Carolina 1

2. Iowa 7

3. Virginia Tech 9

4. Indiana 2

5. Stanford 3

6. Utah 4

7. LSU 5

8. Maryland 6

9. Connecticut 8

10. Villanova 13

11. Ohio State 11

12. Duke 12

13. Notre Dame 10

14. Texas 15

15. Gonzaga 14

16. Oklahoma 16

17. UCLA 19

18. Michigan 21

19. North Carolina 22

20. Colorado 18

21. Arizona 17

22. UNLV 20

23. Washington State NR

24. Louisville NR

25. Tennessee NR

WHO’S UP

No team seems to have gained more from this past week’s conference tournaments than Virginia Tech. Don’t look now but the Hokies are on an 11-game winning streak. Only undefeated and top-ranked South Carolina has a longer win streak among high-major programs. Virginia Tech’s impressive run to an ACC tournament title has Kenny Brooks‘ program as a potential No. 1 seed for the NCAA tournament after LSU, Maryland, Stanford and Utah all lost last week. Of local interest is the fact that ESPN.com bracketology expert Charlie Creme has No. 9 seed Illinois going to the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg, Va., for its first-round NCAA tournament game against No. 8 seed Mississippi in his latest bracket update on Sunday night.

WHO’S DOWN

Notre Dame. The Irish could easily drop to a No. 3 seed for the NCAA tournament. Of more concern? The status of Olivia Miles. The star guard injured her right knee in Notre Dame’s regular-season finale, a 68-65 win at Louisville. Miles, who averaged 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists during the regular season, was out for the Irish’s two ACC tournament games. Notre Dame looked awful in a semifinal loss against the Cardinals in Greensboro, N.C., as Niele Ivey‘s team scored 15 points in the first half of a 64-38 loss to Louisville.

WHO TO WATCH

The Big 12 tournament takes center stage this week. Texas and Oklahoma shared the regular-season title after both finished with 14-4 records in Big 12 play despite the Longhorns sweeping the Sooners and winning the two games by an average margin of 21 points. Two teams to watch at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo., are No. third-seeded Iowa State and sixth-seeded Baylor. That Cyclones-Bears matchup is the last of Friday’s four quarterfinal games. The way the bracket sets up, the winner of that game could face top-seed Texas in the championship game (1 p.m., Sunday, ESPN2). The Longhorns lost to both Iowa State and Baylor last month.

Joe Vozzelli

Sports Copy Editor

Joe Vozzelli Jr. is a sports copy editor at The News-Gazette. His email is jvozzelli@news-gazette.com.