THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:
Rk., Team Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. South Carolina (28) 25-0 700 1
2. Indiana 24-1 670 2
3. Stanford 24-3 627 6
4. Utah 22-2 574 7
5. LSU 23-1 562 3
6. Connecticut 22-4 561 4
7. Iowa 20-5 552 5
8. Maryland 21-5 513 8
9. Duke 22-3 478 9
10. Notre Dame 20-4 447 10
11. Virginia Tech 20-4 427 11
12. Michigan 20-5 386 12
13. Ohio State 21-5 354 13
14. Villanova 22-4 313 15
15. Oklahoma 20-4 288 16
16. UCLA 20-6 256 18
17. Texas 20-7 243 20
18. Arizona 19-6 215 17
19. North Carolina 18-7 212 14
20. Gonzaga 23-3 187 23
21. Colorado 20-5 175 25
22. Iowa State 16-7 58 21
23. UNLV 24-2 52 NR
24. Florida State 20-7 51 19
25. Southern Cal 19-6 31 NR
Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 30, Illinois 30, Middle Tennessee 23, South Florida 19, Oklahoma St. 17, Creighton 17, Louisville 11, Rode Island 6, Florida Gulf Coast 6, Marquette 5, Cleveland St. 2, South Dakota St. 1, Tennessee 1.
THE NEWS-GAZETTE’S TOP 25
Rankings from The News-Gazette’s Joe Vozzelli Jr., with previous rankings listed:
Rk., Team Prev.
1. South Carolina 1
2. Indiana 2
3. Stanford 6
4. Utah 7
5. LSU 3
6. Connecticut 4
7. Iowa 5
8. Maryland 8
9. Duke 9
10. Notre Dame 10
11. Virginia Tech 12
12. Ohio State 11
13. Michigan 15
14. UCLA 14
15. Villanova 20
16. Texas 18
17. Oklahoma 19
18. Arizona 21
19. Gonzaga 22
20. Colorado 24
21. North Carolina 13
22. Iowa State 17
23. Florida State 23
24. UNLV NR
25. Southern California NR
WHO’S UP
It had been 29 years since the UNLV women’s basketball program was ranked. Until Monday. Lindy La Rocque, who was the second-youngest Division I women’s coach at the time of her hiring in 2020, was 4 years old when the Rebels were last ranked before Monday. The Las Vegas native, now 33, is in her third season as UNLV coach after a 15-9 record in year one followed by a 26-7 mark in year two. The Rebels (24-2), who checked in at No. 23 in Monday’s poll, take a 15-game win streak into Thursday night’s Mountain West home game against San Jose State. Southern Cal also entered the rankings on Monday for the first time since 2016 with the Trojans (19-6) set to play at No. 3 Stanford on Friday night.
WHO’S DOWN
Three losses in the past four games was enough to send North Carolina State crashing out of the Top 25, ending a run of 96 consecutive weeks for the Wolfpack as a ranked team. N.C. State slipped to 7-7 in ACC play after an ugly 71-59 loss at Virginia on Sunday, during which the Wolfpack missed 24 three-point attempts. N.C. State was part of what was a chaotic week for some ranked teams. Especially those in the back half of last week’s poll, as the teams occupying spots No. 19 through 25 went a combined 6-6 this past week.
WHO TO WATCH
Maddy Siegrist did something on Saturday that no one in Division I men’s or women’s college basketball had done up until that point this season. The Villanova senior forward dropped 50 points on 20 of 26 shooting from the field during a 99-65 victory against Seton Hall. That made the 6-foot-2 senior forward the first to score 50 in a DI men’s or women’s game this winter. The Wildcats (22-4) moved up to No. 14 in Monday’s poll ahead of a big week for the program. Siegrist and Villanova will play in front of a national TV audience when sixth-ranked Connecticut (22-4) visits Philadelphia’s Main Line suburbs (1:30 p.m. Saturday, FOX). The Wildcats, who have won four in a row, also go to Queens, N.Y., to face St. John’s on Wednesday night.