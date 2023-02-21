THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:
Rk., Team Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. South Carolina (27) 27-0 699 1
2. Indiana (1) 26-1 672 2
3. Stanford 25-3 634 3
4. Connecticut 24-4 585 6
5. LSU 25-1 573 5
6. Iowa 22-5 567 7
7. Maryland 22-5 522 8
8. Utah 23-3 507 4
9. Virginia Tech 22-4 488 11
10. Notre Dame 22-4 464 10
11. Duke 23-4 416 9
12. Michigan 20-6 340 12
13. Oklahoma 22-4 336 15
14. Arizona 21-6 322 18
15. Villanova 23-5 296 14
16. Ohio State 22-5 291 13
17. UCLA 21-6 279 16
18. Gonzaga 25-3 206 20
19. Texas 21-7 186 17
20. Iowa State 17-7 167 22
21. Colorado 21-6 113 21
22. North Carolina 19-8 100 19
23. Florida State 22-7 96 24
24. UNLV 25-2 78 23
T-25. Middle Tennessee 22-4 29 NR
T-25. Illinois 20-7 29 NR
Others receiving votes: South Florida 25, Oklahoma State 18, Creighton 14, North Carolina State 13, Louisville 7, Tennessee 7, Florida Gulf Coast 7, Cleveland St. 3, Marquette 3, South Dakota St. 2, Southern Cal 1, Mississippi 1, Toledo 1, Massachusetts 1, Illinois State 1, Columbia 1.
THE NEWS-GAZETTE’S TOP 25
Rankings from The News-Gazette’s Joe Vozzelli Jr., with previous rankings listed:
Rk., Team Prev.
1. South Carolina 1
2. Indiana 2
3. Stanford 3
4. LSU 5
5. Connecticut 6
6. Iowa 7
7. Utah 4
8. Maryland 8
9. Virginia Tech 11
10. Duke 9
11. Notre Dame 10
12. Ohio State 12
13. Michigan 13
14. UCLA 14
15. Villanova 15
16. Oklahoma 17
17. Arizona 18
18. Gonzaga 19
19. Texas 16
20. Iowa State 22
21. UNLV 24
22. Colorado 20
23. Florida State 23
24. Illinois NR
25. North Carolina State NR
WHO’S UP
Indiana. The 26-1 Hoosiers are undefeated in 2023. A 14-game winning streak to start the new year led to Teri Moren‘s team picking up a first-place vote in Monday’s AP poll, with WUNC’s Mitchell Northam ranking Indiana at the top on his ballot this week after previously unanimous No. 1 South Carolina needed overtime to win 64-57 at Mississippi. The Hoosiers, who clinched at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title with an 83-60 rout of rival Purdue on Sunday in Bloomington, Ind., would win the title outright if Iowa drops one of its remaining two games this week. The Hawkeyes face No. 7 Maryland on Tuesday in College Park, Md. (7 p.m., BTN) before hosting Indiana at a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday (1 p.m., ESPN). The Hoosiers have a full week to prepare for Iowa.
WHO’S DOWN
North Carolina. The Tar Heels didn’t make my rankings this week after a 77-66 overtime loss at North Carolina State. Too harsh a reaction? Maybe. But Courtney Banghart‘s team is trending in the wrong direction this month with three losses in the past five games (Louisville and Syracuse joined the Wolfpack in defeating UNC). Injuries to starters Alyssa Ustby and Eva Hodgson have come at the wrong time for the Tar Heels, who have dropped from 11th in the AP rankings on Jan. 30 to 22nd in Monday’s poll.
WHO TO WATCH
The Pac-12 regular-season title race is a fascinating one. No. 8 Utah still has a chance to finish ahead of No. 3 Stanford in the standings. Saturday’s Pac-12 showdown at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City will be the third in six days for the Cardinal. Utah hasn’t won a regular-season title in 14 years. And that was when the Utes were still a member of the Mountain West Conference. Stanford already owns a 74-62 home win over Utah on Jan. 20 in Maples Pavilion when Haley Jones and Cameron Brink went off for 25 points apiece in the 12-point win.