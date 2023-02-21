Adalia McKenzie

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:

Rk., Team Rec. Pts. Prev.

1. South Carolina (27) 27-0 699 1

2. Indiana (1) 26-1 672 2

3. Stanford 25-3 634 3

4. Connecticut 24-4 585 6

5. LSU 25-1 573 5

6. Iowa 22-5 567 7

7. Maryland 22-5 522 8

8. Utah 23-3 507 4

9. Virginia Tech 22-4 488 11

10. Notre Dame 22-4 464 10

11. Duke 23-4 416 9

12. Michigan 20-6 340 12

13. Oklahoma 22-4 336 15

14. Arizona 21-6 322 18

15. Villanova 23-5 296 14

16. Ohio State 22-5 291 13

17. UCLA 21-6 279 16

18. Gonzaga 25-3 206 20

19. Texas 21-7 186 17

20. Iowa State 17-7 167 22

21. Colorado 21-6 113 21

22. North Carolina 19-8 100 19

23. Florida State 22-7 96 24

24. UNLV 25-2 78 23

T-25. Middle Tennessee 22-4 29 NR

T-25. Illinois 20-7 29 NR

Others receiving votes: South Florida 25, Oklahoma State 18, Creighton 14, North Carolina State 13, Louisville 7, Tennessee 7, Florida Gulf Coast 7, Cleveland St. 3, Marquette 3, South Dakota St. 2, Southern Cal 1, Mississippi 1, Toledo 1, Massachusetts 1, Illinois State 1, Columbia 1.

THE NEWS-GAZETTE’S TOP 25

Rankings from The News-Gazette’s Joe Vozzelli Jr., with previous rankings listed:

Rk., Team Prev.

1. South Carolina 1

2. Indiana 2

3. Stanford 3

4. LSU 5

5. Connecticut 6

6. Iowa 7

7. Utah 4

8. Maryland 8

9. Virginia Tech 11

10. Duke 9

11. Notre Dame 10

12. Ohio State 12

13. Michigan 13

14. UCLA 14

15. Villanova 15

16. Oklahoma 17

17. Arizona 18

18. Gonzaga 19

19. Texas 16

20. Iowa State 22

21. UNLV 24

22. Colorado 20

23. Florida State 23

24. Illinois NR

25. North Carolina State NR

WHO’S UP

Indiana. The 26-1 Hoosiers are undefeated in 2023. A 14-game winning streak to start the new year led to Teri Moren‘s team picking up a first-place vote in Monday’s AP poll, with WUNC’s Mitchell Northam ranking Indiana at the top on his ballot this week after previously unanimous No. 1 South Carolina needed overtime to win 64-57 at Mississippi. The Hoosiers, who clinched at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title with an 83-60 rout of rival Purdue on Sunday in Bloomington, Ind., would win the title outright if Iowa drops one of its remaining two games this week. The Hawkeyes face No. 7 Maryland on Tuesday in College Park, Md. (7 p.m., BTN) before hosting Indiana at a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday (1 p.m., ESPN). The Hoosiers have a full week to prepare for Iowa.

WHO’S DOWN

North Carolina. The Tar Heels didn’t make my rankings this week after a 77-66 overtime loss at North Carolina State. Too harsh a reaction? Maybe. But Courtney Banghart‘s team is trending in the wrong direction this month with three losses in the past five games (Louisville and Syracuse joined the Wolfpack in defeating UNC). Injuries to starters Alyssa Ustby and Eva Hodgson have come at the wrong time for the Tar Heels, who have dropped from 11th in the AP rankings on Jan. 30 to 22nd in Monday’s poll.

WHO TO WATCH

The Pac-12 regular-season title race is a fascinating one. No. 8 Utah still has a chance to finish ahead of No. 3 Stanford in the standings. Saturday’s Pac-12 showdown at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City will be the third in six days for the Cardinal. Utah hasn’t won a regular-season title in 14 years. And that was when the Utes were still a member of the Mountain West Conference. Stanford already owns a 74-62 home win over Utah on Jan. 20 in Maples Pavilion when Haley Jones and Cameron Brink went off for 25 points apiece in the 12-point win.

Joe Vozzelli

