THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:
Rk., Team Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. South Carolina (28) 29-0 700 1
2. Indiana 26-2 650 2
3. Utah 25-3 599 8
4. LSU 27-1 590 5
5. Maryland 24-5 588 7
6. Stanford 27-4 587 3
7. Iowa 23-6 560 6
8. Virginia Tech 24-4 497 9
9. Connecticut 26-5 484 4
10. Notre Dame 24-4 481 10
11. Villanova 26-5 378 15
12. Texas 22-8 355 19
13. Duke 24-5 347 11
14. Ohio State 23-6 331 16
15. Gonzaga 27-3 282 18
16. Oklahoma 22-5 273 13
17. Michigan 21-8 202 12
18. North Carolina 20-9 183 22
19. UCLA 22-8 181 17
20. Colorado 22-7 174 21
21. Arizona 21-8 144 14
22. UNLV 27-2 122 24
23. Iowa State 18-8 115 20
24. Middle Tennessee 23-4 58 25
25. South Florida 25-5 42 NR
Others receiving votes: Creighton 34, Tennessee 31, Florida State 24, Oklahoma State 18, Mississippi 13, Florida Gulf Coast 13, South Dakota State 10, Southern California 10, Louisville 8, Toledo 8, Illinois 5, North Carolina State 3.
THE NEWS-GAZETTE’S TOP 25
Rankings from The News-Gazette’s Joe Vozzelli Jr., with previous rankings listed:
Rk., Team Prev.
1. South Carolina 1
2. Indiana 2
3. Stanford 3
4. Utah 7
5. LSU 4
6. Maryland 8
7. Iowa 6
8. Connecticut 5
9. Virginia Tech 9
10. Notre Dame 11
11. Ohio State 12
12. Duke 10
13. Villanova 15
14. Gonzaga 18
15. Texas 19
16. Oklahoma 16
17. Arizona 17
18. Colorado 22
19. UCLA 14
20. UNLV 21
21. Michigan 13
22. North Carolina NR
23. Iowa State 20
24. Florida State 23
25. Middle Tennessee NR
WHO’S UP
Texas. The Longhorns have had a roller-coaster like season. Coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances, Vic Schaefer‘s team entered the fall ranked third in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll. By December, Texas was out of the rankings altogether amid an early season toe injury for do-everything point guard Rori Harmon. January saw the Longhorns bounce in, out and back in the rankings in a three-week span. February has — mostly — seen Texas rise up the polls, however, as the Longhorns surged to No. 12 on Monday after the previous week saw 15 ranked teams lose. Texas has now won nine of its past 11 games, including two blowout wins against rival Oklahoma in the span of a month. The Longhorns wrap up the regular season this Saturday at Kansas State, as the Big 12 is the only high-major conference to not play its conference tournament this week.
WHO’S DOWN
Michigan. The injury to Laila Phelia has finally caught up to the Wolverines. The sophomore guard is Michigan’s best defender and was the team’s leading scorer before injuring her left leg on Jan. 29 at Minnesota. The Wolverines won three straight games without Phelia in the lineup, but Kim Barnes Arico‘s team hasn’t looked the same since then (three losses in the final four regular-season games). Sunday’s 78-70 loss at Wisconsin was alarming considering the Badgers began the day 121st in the NET rankings.
WHO TO WATCH
The Pac-12. Will the league really have two No. 1 seeds at the NCAA tournament? Stanford and Utah were both featured on the top seed line in Charlie Creme‘s latest bracket this past Friday. That was before the Utes knocked off the Cardinal, 84-78, in Salt Lake City. Stanford has a nation-best 13 Quad I wins and finished the regular season fifth in the NET. Utah has nine Quad I wins but is seventh in the NET. That might mean the Utes have to win the Pac-12 tournament title to secure a No. 1 seed when the championship game tips this Sunday in Las Vegas (4 p.m., ESPN2).