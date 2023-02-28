THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:

Rk., Team Rec. Pts. Prev.

1. South Carolina (28) 29-0 700 1

2. Indiana 26-2 650 2

3. Utah 25-3 599 8

4. LSU 27-1 590 5

5. Maryland 24-5 588 7

6. Stanford 27-4 587 3

7. Iowa 23-6 560 6

8. Virginia Tech 24-4 497 9

9. Connecticut 26-5 484 4

10. Notre Dame 24-4 481 10

11. Villanova 26-5 378 15

12. Texas 22-8 355 19

13. Duke 24-5 347 11

14. Ohio State 23-6 331 16

15. Gonzaga 27-3 282 18

16. Oklahoma 22-5 273 13

17. Michigan 21-8 202 12

18. North Carolina 20-9 183 22

19. UCLA 22-8 181 17

20. Colorado 22-7 174 21

21. Arizona 21-8 144 14

22. UNLV 27-2 122 24

23. Iowa State 18-8 115 20

24. Middle Tennessee 23-4 58 25

25. South Florida 25-5 42 NR

Others receiving votes: Creighton 34, Tennessee 31, Florida State 24, Oklahoma State 18, Mississippi 13, Florida Gulf Coast 13, South Dakota State 10, Southern California 10, Louisville 8, Toledo 8, Illinois 5, North Carolina State 3.

THE NEWS-GAZETTE’S TOP 25

Rankings from The News-Gazette’s Joe Vozzelli Jr., with previous rankings listed:

Rk., Team Prev.

1. South Carolina 1

2. Indiana 2

3. Stanford 3

4. Utah 7

5. LSU 4

6. Maryland 8

7. Iowa 6

8. Connecticut 5

9. Virginia Tech 9

10. Notre Dame 11

11. Ohio State 12

12. Duke 10

13. Villanova 15

14. Gonzaga 18

15. Texas 19

16. Oklahoma 16

17. Arizona 17

18. Colorado 22

19. UCLA 14

20. UNLV 21

21. Michigan 13

22. North Carolina NR

23. Iowa State 20

24. Florida State 23

25. Middle Tennessee NR

WHO’S UP

Texas. The Longhorns have had a roller-coaster like season. Coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances, Vic Schaefer‘s team entered the fall ranked third in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll. By December, Texas was out of the rankings altogether amid an early season toe injury for do-everything point guard Rori Harmon. January saw the Longhorns bounce in, out and back in the rankings in a three-week span. February has — mostly — seen Texas rise up the polls, however, as the Longhorns surged to No. 12 on Monday after the previous week saw 15 ranked teams lose. Texas has now won nine of its past 11 games, including two blowout wins against rival Oklahoma in the span of a month. The Longhorns wrap up the regular season this Saturday at Kansas State, as the Big 12 is the only high-major conference to not play its conference tournament this week.

WHO’S DOWN

Michigan. The injury to Laila Phelia has finally caught up to the Wolverines. The sophomore guard is Michigan’s best defender and was the team’s leading scorer before injuring her left leg on Jan. 29 at Minnesota. The Wolverines won three straight games without Phelia in the lineup, but Kim Barnes Arico‘s team hasn’t looked the same since then (three losses in the final four regular-season games). Sunday’s 78-70 loss at Wisconsin was alarming considering the Badgers began the day 121st in the NET rankings.

WHO TO WATCH

The Pac-12. Will the league really have two No. 1 seeds at the NCAA tournament? Stanford and Utah were both featured on the top seed line in Charlie Creme‘s latest bracket this past Friday. That was before the Utes knocked off the Cardinal, 84-78, in Salt Lake City. Stanford has a nation-best 13 Quad I wins and finished the regular season fifth in the NET. Utah has nine Quad I wins but is seventh in the NET. That might mean the Utes have to win the Pac-12 tournament title to secure a No. 1 seed when the championship game tips this Sunday in Las Vegas (4 p.m., ESPN2).

Joe Vozzelli

Sports Copy Editor

Joe Vozzelli Jr. is a sports copy editor at The News-Gazette. His email is jvozzelli@news-gazette.com.