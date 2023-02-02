Lineups
Illinois (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 18.3 Cincinnati
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 15.4 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 14.5 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Brynn Shoup-Hill So. 6-3 6.5 Goshen, Ind.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 10.2 Kokomo, Ind.
FYI: Bostic ranks first in the Big Ten in blocks per game (1.73) just ahead of Indiana’s Mackenzie Holmes (1.67). The junior forward’s block on Michigan State’s Kamaria McDaniel
- during the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s 86-76 Illini home win marked the 14th straight game Bostic has blocked at least one shot attempt.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 6.5 Raleigh, N.C.
G Jayla Oden So. 5-9 4.5 Baltimore
F/C Geovana Lopes Gr. 6-3 1.3 Bataguassu, Brazil
No. 18 Michigan (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Leigha Brown Sr. 6-1 16.8 Auburn, Ind
G Maddie Nolan Sr. 5-11 7.5 Zionsville, Ind.
G Laila Phelia So. 6-0 17.0 Cincinnati
F Emily Kiser Gr. 6-3 16.7 Noblesville, Ind.
F Cameron Williams Jr. 6-3 6.7 Chicago
FYI: Greta Kampschroeder
- — The News-Gazette’s All-State Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season as a senior — spent one year at Oregon State before transferring to Michigan this past offseason. The Naperville native is averaging 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds while playing 17.0 minutes per game in her first season with the Wolverines.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Greta Kampschroeder So. 6-0 3.7 Naperville
G Jordan Hobbs So. 6-3 4.1 Springboro, Ohio
G/F Elise Stuck Jr. 6-1 1.5 Charlevoix, Mich.
Details
➜ Site: Crisler Center (12,707); Ann Arbor, Mich.
➜ TV: Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play) and Meghan McKeown (analyst) will have the call on BTN.
➜ Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM.
➜ Series: Illinois leads 40-36.
➜ Last meeting: Michigan defeated Illinois 70-50 on Jan. 10, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich.
➜ FYI: First-year Illini coach Shauna Green has now won as many Big Ten games as Nancy Fahey had in five seasons in Champaign (seven). It took Green 11 Big Ten games to reach that number of conference wins after Illinois defeated Michigan State on Sunday night (Fahey’s seventh Big Ten win came after 73 conference games).
Beat writer
Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
Green wants to see Illini team ‘play free’
Shauna Green talked before Wednesday morning’s practice at Ubben Basketball Complex about a shift in her team’s mindset with Illinois no longer in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings for the first time in three weeks. Mostly, the first-year Illini coach is hoping her team plays with a similar mentality to what Illinois displayed on Sunday during its bounce-back win against Michigan State, ending a two-game losing streak in home games in the process.
“I also think that when you go into Michigan, they’re ranked (No. 18) in the country,” Green said. “For me, as a head coach, I just put it in their mind like, ‘We can go in there and play free. We don’t feel any pressure. We just go in there and do what we do.’ It’s moreso trying to get them to just play. The last couple weeks, I’ve really been on them about, ‘Have fun. Play free. Don’t overthink this game.’ I did think we got a little bit tighter and tighter. The other night, we got back to more of us and playing the game.”
Jayla Oden had a different take on Illinois’ approach the past few weeks. “Even when we were ranked, we looked at higher-ranked teams as them having more pressure than we had,” the Illinois sophomore guard said. “Rankings, honestly, are an amazing thing, but we don’t really focus too much on it, because at the end of the day, we just want to get the win.”
Displaying patience in half-court offense
Michigan State followed a blueprint other Big Ten opponents have used against the Illini in not committing as many player to crashing the offensive boards in an effort to stop Illinois from getting out in transition. Green was happy with the discipline the Illini showed in their half-court offense against the Spartans in terms of shot selection (50.9 percent efficiency from the field).
“They are going to take certain things away and for us it’s our transition,” Green said. Illinois had only 10 fast-break points on Sunday night.
“We’re used to that,” the Illini coach continued. “The good thing about us is it’s great when we’re playing fast and getting some Phoenix opportunities but we also have stuff in the half-court we can run and when we run it and execute it we’re effective in it.”
Lengthy Wolverines up next for Illinois
While this is the only matchup of the season against Michigan, Illinois’ two games against Indiana should be a preview of what the Illini can expect on Thursday night.
“They’re long so I think they’re going to present some of the same issues that Indiana does,” Green said. “They have a great post player that can score and then also have, obviously, a really good guard (in) Leigha Brown (who) can score at all three levels. They’re very, very long and they’re going to get up into us.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
No. 18 Michigan 79, Illinois 70
The Michigan State win was one where the Illini “got back to our identity,” according to Shauna Green. It’s hard to argue, as Illinois was efficient on offense and got stops when it had to. A win to start off the important month of February would give the Illini not only a second ranked win but fifth place alone in the Big Ten standings and at least keep them in contention for a double-bye at the conference tournament (N-G prediction record: 20-2).