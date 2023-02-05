Sign up for our new Illini basketball newsletter here
Lineups
Illinois (17-6, 7-5 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 17.6 Cincinnati
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 15.5 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 14.1 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Brynn Shoup-Hill So. 6-3 6.6 Goshen, Ind.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 10.6 Kokomo, Ind.
FYI: Jada Peebles played in her 100th college game as an Illini on Thursday night in a 74-57 loss by Illinois at No. 18 Michigan. The senior guard has tallied 745 points, 152 rebounds and 147 assists during her Illini career.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 6.3 Raleigh, N.C.
G Jayla Oden So. 5-9 4.5 Baltimore
F/C Geovana Lopes Gr. 6-3 1.3 Bataguassu, Brazil
Minnesota (9-13, 2-9 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Amaya Battle Fr. 5-11 9.4 Hopkins, Minn.
G Mara Braun Fr. 6-0 14.7 Wayzata, Minn.
G Maggie Czinano So. 6-0 5.4 Watertown, Minn.
F Mallory Heyer Fr. 6-1 11.8 Chaska, Minn.
F Rose Micheaux So. 6-2 14.2 Wayne, Mich.
FYI: In the first meeting, Illinois held Braun to only four points. The Gophers’ leading scorer finished 1 of 12 from the field (0-4 from beyond the arc) after not scoring for almost three full quarters in Minnesota’s 13-point home loss to Illinois.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Katie Borowicz R-Fr. 5-7 9.3 Roseau, Minn.
G Mi’Cole Cayton Gr. 5-9 2.0 Stockton, Calif.
G/F Isabelle Gradwell Gr. 6-1 3.2 Marshalltown, Iowa
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
Streaming: BTN plus (subscription).
Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM.
Series: Illinois leads 40-31.
Last meeting: Illinois defeated Minnesota 70-57 on Jan. 15 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
FYI: Former Gophers standout and four-time WNBA champion Lindsay Whalen has a 69-70 record since taking over the Minnesota women’s basketball program. The fifth-year Gophers’ coach posted winning records in her first two seasons (21-11 in 2018-19 and 16-15 in 2019-20) before back-to-back losing campaigns in 2020-21 (8-13) and 2021-22 (15-18).
Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
Taking the Illini out of their comfort zone
What have Illinois’ past two losses had in common? The fact both Purdue and Michigan have used a zone defense against the Illini to great effect. Illinois coach Shauna Green wasn’t happy with her team’s shot selection in a 62-52 home loss to the Boilermakers on Jan. 26, namely the 26 three-pointers Illinois attempted (only four makes), most of which were the result of a stagnant offense that led to late shot clock desperation. In the 17-point loss to the host Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Thursday night, the Illini were 6 of 25 from beyond the arc.
“From here on out, we’re preparing (to see zone) every single game,” Green said on Friday in a phone interview with The News-Gazette. “We’re going to make sure we’re sharp in all of our zone stuff because people are going to play us that way. ... If we would have hit a couple of those shots, though, I think (Michigan) would have come out of it, but we weren’t hitting. I thought they were actually good rhythm threes (against the Wolverines). They were out of offense. They were inside-out. They were shots we normally make.”
Looking to get Cook back going again
Makira Cook wasn’t alone in having a poor shooting night against Michigan. But the Illinois point guard was held scoreless in the first half and finished with five points after going 2 of 13 from the field. The Dayton transfer has been mired in a shooting funk the past few weeks, particularly from beyond the arc, where the junior guard is 3 of 25 during the past five games (12 percent).
“I think a lot of it is as you obviously go in Big Ten play, conference play, people look at you. People scout you. People play you differently,” Green said. “Some of the teams she’s struggled with have been with more size. It’s nothing about what she is doing. We need her to continue to be her most aggressive self and the shots she even got (Thursday night), there were no bad shots. They just didn’t go in. She has to get in the gym. She has to get up reps and continue to get those reps up to continue to have her confident.”
Bostic, Micheaux renew battle in post
Rose Micheaux outshined Kendall Bostic in the teams’ first matchup in Minneapolis. Micheaux had 24 points and 14 rebounds for Minnesota, while Bostic was in foul trouble throughout and wound up with three points and seven rebounds while playing only 18 minutes for Illinois.
Even with Bostic absent for large stretches, the Illini still outrebounded the Gophers 43-41 overall (12-11 on the offensive boards) with Illinois back-up post player Geovana Lopes pulling down a career-high 10 rebounds. Green said the rebounding battle will again be key on Sunday with Minnesota averaging a Big Ten-best 42.7 rebounds. What could also happen on Sunday is a chance for Bostic to play a major role in what the Illini do on offense. That starts with the junior forward having a scoring mindset.
“There’s still times we’re running stuff for her in the low block and I want her to look to score first instead of just assuming people are doubling and to pass it out,” Green said. “I also need to do a better job of just continuing to feed her the ball and run stuff to get her the ball down low. It’s about continuing to pour confidence into her because I believe she can score down there every time that she touches the ball.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
Illinois 75, Minnesota 60
This is a game the Illini can’t afford to lose. Especially with two tough road games against Nebraska and Maryland in the week ahead. The Gophers have only one win in their last nine games (including losses to both Rutgers and Wisconsin). Illinois really should come away with a no-nonsense win. (N-G prediction record: 21-2)