Sign up for our new Illini basketball newsletter here
Lineups
Illinois (18-6, 8-5 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 17.8 Cincinnati
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 15.3 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 14.3 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Brynn Shoup-Hill So. 6-3 6.5 Goshen, Ind.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 10.5 Kokomo, Ind.
FYI: Cook and Bryant rank first and third, respectively, in the Big Ten in free-throw percentage. Cook is shooting a conference-best 89.5 percent at the line, with the Dayton transfer 53 of 55 on free-throw attempts in Big Ten play. Bryant has been successful on 88.8 percent of her attempts at the line this season.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 6.1 Raleigh, N.C.
G Jayla Oden So. 5-9 4.3 Baltimore
F/C Geovana Lopes Gr. 6-3 1.2 Bataguassu, Brazil
Nebraska (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jaz Shelley Jr. 5-9 12.5 Moe, Australia
G Sam Haiby Gr. 5-9 10.2 Moorhead, Minn.
G Maddie Krull So. 5-9 5.6 Omaha, Neb.
F Isabelle Bourne Jr. 6-2 11.6 Canberra, Australia
F/C Alexis Markowski So. 6-3 12.1 Lincoln, Neb.
FYI: Shelley, who’s in her fourth college season after two years at Oregon and two at Nebraska, reached 1,000 career points during the fourth quarter of Monday night’s 78-66 win at Northwestern. The Cornhuskers’ point guard finished the game with 12 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four blocked shots.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Callin Hake Fr. 5-8 5.2 Victoria, Minn.
G Kendall Moriarty So. 6-1 3.6 Wheaton
F Annika Stewart So. 6-3 6.1 Plymouth, Minn.
Details
➜ Site: Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,000); Lincoln, Neb.
➜ Streaming: BTN plus (subscription).
➜ Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM.
➜ Series: Nebraska leads 18-5.
➜ Last meeting: Nebraska won 92-74 on March 3, 2022, in the second round of the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.
➜ FYI: The last time Illinois won a game in Lincoln was on Jan. 17, 2013. Adrienne GodBold had a team-leading 19 points, while Karisma Penn added 12 points and 18 rebounds in the Illini’s 62-52 win against the host Cornhuskers.
Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
Illini know they can still be ‘scary team’
Genesis Bryant said it best before Wednesday’s Illinois practice at Ubben Basketball Complex: “When we’re hitting from the three, then that’s a scary team right there.”
The problem? The shots haven’t been falling at the same rate for the Illini, who still rank ninth nationally in three-point shooting percentage (37.7 percent) despite a recent dip in production. Illinois is 23 of 90 from beyond the arc in the last five games (25.6 percent).
“Watching film, the teams are literally just sinking in the paint and that can make it tough because when the inside game is going that’s when the kick outs come and stuff,” guard Makira Cook said. “But since we haven’t been hitting at a super-high caliber, they’ve been sinking in on us, but we still have to find ways to do what we have to do. We’re very strong, so when we get in the paint, I think it’s pretty deadly.
“(Making three-pointers) just opens everything up because then they have to guard the three. They have to guard the drive. They have to guard everything, so it’s just like a tough situation.”
Thursday night ‘a big game for both teams’
The fact Illinois will play Nebraska twice in two weeks isn’t lost on Shauna Green. What Green also understands is the significance of the two games where the Big Ten standings are concerned, with the Cornhuskers only 11/2 games behind the Illini, who are currently in sixth place in the league. Getting a key road win on Thursday night wouldn’t hurt, either, with Illinois 6-3 away from State Farm Center this winter.
“We haven’t, per se, got that big (road) win yet,” Green said. “Missouri was probably the biggest win on the road, but it’s hard to beat anyone on the road. I actually think this team does a pretty good job of playing well when we’re away from here. I think it’s you’re together, you don’t have a ton of distractions, but this is a big game. It’s a big game for both teams.”
Nebraska brings threat inside and out
Nebraska ranks second in the Big Ten in three-point field goals made per game (8.3) and third in total three-pointers attempted (191). The Cornhuskers are shooting 32.9 percent from beyond the arc, which is 11th in the Big Ten. But it’s not just about Nebraska’s outside threat, as Alexis Markowski presents problems in the post, as well.
“The challenge is kind of like an Iowa (with forward Monika Czinano and guards such as Caitlin Clark),” Green said. “You can’t double (Markowski). They have so many potential shooters on the perimeter. We’re going to have to do a good job of playing one-on-one, and at the end of the day, threes are worth more than twos, so we’re going to try to really defend the three-point line.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
Nebraska 73, Illinois 68
The Cornhuskers are arguably the most confounding team in the Big Ten. How else can you explain Nebraska winning 90-67 at Maryland but also losing 57-45 at Rutgers? Illinois can’t afford the kind of defensive lapses it had in the first half of Sunday’s home win against Minnesota. Nebraska’s shooters will make the Illini pay for those mistakes. (N-G prediction record: 22-2)