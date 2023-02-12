Sign up for our new Illini basketball newsletter here
Lineups
Illinois (19-6, 9-5 Big Ten)
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 18.0 Cincinnati
G Jayla Oden So. 5-9 4.6 Baltimore
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 14.4 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Brynn Shoup-Hill So. 6-3 6.3 Goshen, Ind.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 10.6 Kokomo, Ind.
FYI: Cook is 16 points shy of reaching 1,000 career points, with the Dayton transfer tallying 413 points in 23 games as an Illini this winter after amassing 571 points in two seasons with the Flyers.
Off the benchP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 6.1 Raleigh, N.C.
F/C Geovana Lopes Gr. 6-3 1.2 Bataguassu, Brazil
G Kam’Ren Rhodes Fr. 5-6 1.9 Chandler, Ariz.
No. 8 Maryland (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Elisa Pinzan Gr. 5-8 3.7 Murano, Italy
G Diamond Miller Sr. 6-3 19.4 Somerset, N.J.
G Abby Meyers Sr. 6-0 14.1 Potomac, Md.
G Shyanne Sellers So. 6-2 15.0 Aurora, Ohio
G/F Faith Masonius Sr. 6-1 6.6 Belmar, N.J.
FYI: The Terrapins are averaging 80.0 points per game in Big Ten play, which ranks second in the conference behind Iowa’s absurd 89.9 points-per-game-average against league opponents. In the last four games, Maryland scored 87 points (Penn State), 82 (Iowa), 90 (Ohio State) and 79 (Northwestern), with the Terps’ lone loss in that stretch coming when the Hawkeyes prevailed 96-82 on Feb. 2 in Iowa City, Iowa.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Bri McDaniel Fr. 5-10 3.0 Chicago
G Lavender Briggs Sr. 6-1 6.6 Provo, Utah
G/F Brinae Alexander Sr. 6-0 8.3 Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Details
Site: XFINITY Center (17,950); College Park, Md.
Streaming: BTN plus (subscription).
Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM.
Series: Maryland leads 12-0.
Last meeting: Maryland won 103-58 on Feb. 12, 2021, in College Park, Md.
FYI: Illinois’ last road win against an Associated Press Top 10 team was on Jan. 8, 1997, when the Illini defeated No. 10 Arkansas 100-81 in Fayetteville, Ark.
Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
Bryant won’t play Sunday at Maryland
Genesis Bryant couldn’t put any weight on her left foot as the junior guard was helped off the court by head women’s basketball athletic trainer Autumn Taylor late in the first quarter of Thursday night’s 72-64 comeback win at Nebraska. Bryant wouldn’t return.
Illinois coach Shauna Green has ruled Bryant out for Sunday’s game at Maryland due to an ankle injury.
“We don’t know a timeline yet (for Bryant’s injury),” Green told The News-Gazette on Saturday. “Really still, it’s in the early phases of knowing that. She’s just going to be attacking rehab as fast as she can. She’s seeing another doctor (Saturday), so we’ll kind of see and play it by ear.”
‘It felt like we were our old selves’
Green had an in-depth conversation with her team before the Illini departed for Lincoln, Neb. The first-year Illinois coach wanted to make it clear the significance of the matchup with the Cornhuskers. That it was a chance for a Quad I win and would boost the Illini’s resume as a potential at-large NCAA tournament team. Illinois rallying from a 10-point third-quarter deficit to defeat Nebraska without its second-leading scorer in Bryant on the floor was impressive enough. But Green was equally impressed by how the Illini found a gear she hadn’t seen from her team in a while.
“It was just about the moment and almost like our team, I feel like we were kind of just lost in the competition of possession by possession and then you look up and you’re like, ‘Oh shoot, we just went on a 20-0 run,’” Green said. “They all just rallied together, and we had this toughness about us in the second half that we had shown earlier in the season, and I kind of hadn’t seen that spark for the last couple weeks, and I felt it again. It felt like we were our old selves, how hard they played, how together they played and with poise. It was really, really fun to watch.”
Terrapins switch up their style of play
Maryland restocked after guard Ashley Owusu (Virginia Tech) and forwards Angel Reese (LSU) and Mimi Collins (North Carolina State) departed long-time coach Brenda Frese’s program in the offseason via the transfer portal. Frese brought in guards Lavender Briggs (Florida) and Abby Meyers (last season’s Ivy League Player of the Year at Princeton) as replacements to coalesce with returning players Diamond Miller, Shyanne Sellers and Faith Masonius.
What it’s created is a position-less style of basketball for the Terrapins that is functioning at a high level this winter.
“It’s really unique for Maryland,” Green said of Frese’s current roster. “They always usually have a true big and a four. They don’t have that this season. Brenda’s a great coach, so she changes how they play. Now, they switch everything. They’re super aggressive in their switches. To try to combat the lack of size inside, they’re going to try to create havoc defensively with the press. They’re long. They’re athletic.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
No. 8 Maryland 83, Illinois 70
Talk about a tough back-to-back with the Illini playing Thursday night in Lincoln (the farthest-west Big Ten school) before going out east for another game three days later against a surging Terrapins team. Not having Genesis Byrant makes life tougher for what is already not a deep Illinois roster. (N-G prediction record: 22-3)