Lineups
No. 25 Illinois (20-7, 10-6 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 18.4 Cincinnati
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 15.0 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 14.0 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Brynn Shoup-Hill So. 6-3 6.3 Goshen, Ind.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 10.7 Kokomo, Ind.
FYI: Bostic’s double-double in Sunday’s 85-62 home win against Penn State made her the first Illini player to post a 22-point, 18-rebound game against a Big Ten opponent since Jan. 20, 2011, when Karisma Penn had 26 points and 18 rebounds in a 71-62 home loss to Ohio State.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jayla Oden So. 5-9 4.5 Baltimore
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 6.4 Raleigh, N.C.
F/C Geovana Lopes Gr. 6-3 1.2 Bataguassu, Brazil
Nebraska (14-13, 6-10 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jaz Shelley Jr. 5-9 13.7 Moe, Australia
G Sam Haiby Gr. 5-9 9.9 Moorhead, Minn.
G Maddie Krull So. 5-9 5.9 Omaha, Neb.
F Isabelle Bourne Jr. 6-2 12.2 Canberra, Australia
F/C Alexis Markowski So. 6-3 12.4 Lincoln, Neb.
FYI: Shelley poured in a career-high 37 points during a 95-92 loss at Minnesota on Feb. 15. It was the third-most points scored by a Big Ten player this season, as Iowa All-American guard Caitlin Clark has put up two 40-point games (45 vs. North Carolina State on Dec. 1 and 42 vs. Maryland on Feb. 2).
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Callin Hake Fr. 5-8 4.7 Victoria, Minn.
G Kendall Moriarty So. 6-1 3.3 Wheaton
F Annika Stewart So. 6-3 5.6 Plymouth, Minn.
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
Streaming: BTN plus (subscription).
Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM.
Series: Nebraska leads 18-6.
Last meeting: Illinois won 72-64 against Nebraska on Feb. 9 in Lincoln, Neb.
FYI: The last time the Illini won back-to-back games against the Cornhuskers was in 2017 after Illinois won 79-59 in Champaign and 79-70 at the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis. The Illini also had a two-game win streak against Nebraska in 1985 and 1986.
Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.'s storylines
Oden working toward building confidence
Jayla Oden scored all five of her points on Sunday in the first 58 seconds of the home win against Penn State. Makira Cook found Oden on a backdoor cut for a layup to open the scoring. The next time down the floor, Cook again set up Oden for a three-pointer. Oden has averaged 6.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists while playing 26 or more minutes the past three games after Genesis Bryant was basically out for two full games with a left ankle injury and was brought off the bench on Sunday.
“It just goes to show that I’ve been working,” Oden said. “It just gives me a little bit more confidence so that the coaches have trust in me and believe in me. It’s been a rough season for me, but (the coaches) being on me and telling me that I can do whatever I want to because they know what I’m capable of in my game it’s truly heartwarming and just makes me very grateful for them.”
Big Ten tournament seeding up for grabs
Illinois can open next week’s Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis anywhere from a No. 5 through No. 7 seed. Ohio State’s 74-61 win at Michigan on Monday night meant the Buckeyes clinched the last of the double-byes that go to the top-four seeds for the conference tournament.
The Illini and Wolverines are currently tied for fifth in the standings, with Michigan owning the head-to-head tiebreaker. If Illinois wins its final two games, it will finish no worse than sixth. A loss against either Nebraska or Rutgers brings Purdue back into play. The Boilermakers, who beat the Illini in the teams’ only regular-season matchup, have Penn State (home) and Minnesota (away) left on their schedule and possibly a rescheduled game with Michigan State after last week’s postponement.
“These next couple of games really do mean a lot to us,” Oden said. “We know these next couple games could put us in a good position going into the Big Ten tournament and even March Madness. We’ve been mentally locked in preparing ourselves well and just taking it one day at a time and trying to go 1-0.”
Finding success from beyond the arc
Illinois hit for 10 three-pointers in Sunday’s 23-point win against the Nittany Lions. It’s the first time this season the Illini, who lead the Big Ten in three-point field-goal percentage at 38.3 percent, have put together back-to-back games with double-digit three-point makes. Illinois was a combined 22 of 44 (50 percent) from beyond the arc against Maryland and Penn State after shooting 28.3 percent on its three-point attempts the previous nine games.
“The last few games they saw them go in and all that is is confidence,” Illinois coach Shauna Green said. “It’s technique, but more importantly, it’s confidence. If we’re hitting from outside, we’re hard to guard. When we’re not, just like any team, then you can pack it in. You can zone us or you could just sag in man-to-man. It’s the same thing as approaching and preparing for a Nebraska. Every person on their team can shoot the three.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
Illinois 77, Nebraska 68
The Cornhuskers have seen their NCAA tournament chances basically evaporate in the past two weeks. Winning the Big Ten tournament (and the league’s auto bid) is probably the only way Amy Williams‘ team makes the field of 68. Nebraska’s recent downturn all started with the Illini’s stunning comeback win in Lincoln that now has the Cornhuskers on a four-game losing streak. Nebraska will be a desperate team on Wednesday night, but Illinois really should finish off the regular-season sweep. (N-G prediction record: 24-3)