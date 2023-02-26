Lineups
No. 25 Illinois (20-8, 10-7 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 18.3 Cincinnati
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 14.8 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 13.9 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 6.4 Raleigh, N.C.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 10.6 Kokomo, Ind.
FYI: Coach Shauna Green told The News-Gazette on Friday that forward Brynn Shoup-Hill (foot injury) and guard Jayla Oden (hand injury) have been ruled out for Sunday’s regular-season finale at Rutgers. The first-year coach still didn’t offer a timeline for when Oden and Shoup-Hill might return this season.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F/C Geovana Lopes Gr. 6-3 1.2 Bataguassu, Brazil
G Kam’Ren Rhodes Fr. 5-6 2.0 Chandler, Ariz.
F Samantha Dewey Fr. 6-2 1.5 North Andover, Mass.
Rutgers (11-18, 5-12 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Awa Sidibe Sr. 5-11 9.5 Bamako, Mali
G Kaylene Smikle Fr. 6-0 17.5 Farmingdale, N.Y.
G/F Erica Lafayette Jr. 6-0 6.1 Baton Rouge, La.
F Chyna Cornwell Jr. 6-3 9.1 Conover, N.C.
C Kassondra Brown Sr. 6-2 8.4 Abington, Pa.
FYI: Smikle has averaged 19.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.5 steals in her 16 games since joining the starting lineup in mid-December. The Scarlet Knights are 6-10 with the 6-foot freshman as a starter.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Kai Carter Sr. 6-0 7.8 Atlanta
G Abby Streeter Gr. 5-11 3.3 Nashua, N.H.
G/F Antonia Bates Fr. 6-3 2.4 Easton, Pa.
Details
Site: Jersey Mike’s Arena (8,000); Piscataway, N.J.
Streaming: BTN plus (subscription).
Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM.
Series: Rutgers leads 9-2.
Last meeting: Illinois won 80-62 on Dec. 7 at State Farm Center in Champaign.
FYI: The series between Illinois and Rutgers is short on history, with the Scarlet Knights joining the Big Ten before the 2014-2015 academic year. The two teams met for the first time in 2015, an 80-56 win by Rutgers in Piscataway. That started a three-game win streak for the Scarlet Knights against the Illini before Illinois’ 78-41 win in 2017. Adalia McKenzie (22 points) and Makira Cook (20 points) helped the Illini snap a six-game losing streak against Rutgers in the early December meeting.
Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
‘Critical’ game against the Scarlet Knights
Illinois’ 90-57 home loss to Nebraska on Wednesday night not only saw the Illini drop 11 spots in the NET rankings to No. 46, but saw the Cornhuskers move ahead of Illinois in that metric. Amy Williams’ Nebraska team now checks in at No. 42 entering Saturday.
That’s perhaps an indication the Illini are on the bubble to make the NCAA tournament, with ESPN’s Charlie Creme dropping Illinois a seed line to No. 10 in Friday’s latest bracket projection. Creme lists the Illini as one of the last four teams receiving a bye from playing in the First Four games, alongside Purdue, Miami and Kansas. Creme has Marquette, St. John’s, Princeton and Syracuse as his last four teams in the field of 68, with Oregon and Nebraska the first two teams on the outside looking in to play in the NCAA tournament. Coach Shauna Green said Friday she was “shocked” by how much Illinois dropped in the NET after the loss to the Cornhuskers. Green added Sunday’s game against Rutgers is “critical.”
“I still feel like we’re an NCAA tournament team,” Green said. “Now, we just have to go out there and play basketball. It’s not about pressure or anything. I want them to understand what this game means and what the Big Ten tournament means because every game right now, we are fighting for Big Ten seeding, but more importantly, we want to get in the NCAA tournament.”
Giving freshman forward an extended run
Samantha Dewey played 11 minutes in the loss to Nebraska, which was the most for the 6-foot-2 freshman forward since the Massachusetts native was on the floor for 14 minutes in a blowout 100-38 home win against McNeese State on Nov. 16. Dewey, who collected two rebounds against the Cornhuskers, could see more playing time, at least in the short term, given 6-3 forward Brynn Shoup-Hill’s injury.
“(With) Sam, if she can come in and play at the four, that’s the thing with Brynn out, we just don’t have another four player, per se,” Green said. “That’s where Sam, she may have to come in and play some. I thought she was pretty solid (on Wednesday night). Just her conditioning playing extended minutes, she got a little tired.”
Trying out different lineup combinations
Two days of prep for Rutgers offered the chance for Green and her coaching staff to really try out some different things, especially after nothing worked — offensively or defensively — against Nebraska. Look no further than the fact all nine players Illinois used on Wednesday night had a negative plus/minus differential. Eight of the nine were minus-11 or worse.
“(Friday) was a good day of just getting in a ton of reps, with certain lineups,” Green said. “We worked on our man offense, zone offense because we only had one practice to go through all of our stuff (before Nebraska), and we spent it mostly with preparing for man.
“We didn’t get really good reps of those lineups against a zone, so we spent a ton of time on that (Friday), because Rutgers will play us a lot of zone, I believe.I think it’s more, as a staff and myself, we have to get the game plan, but it’s more about our team being comfortable playing with these lineups is what I believe the main thing is.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
No. 25 Illinois 67, Rutgers 63
Neither team is deep with the Scarlet Knights only fielding an eight-player roster all season under first-year coach Coquese Washington, and the Illini dealing with injuries. But Illinois has consistently delivered even when its starters have played big minutes. The Illini will need another one of those performances on Sunday. (N-G prediction record: 24-4)