Shauna Green is looking to end a long NCAA tournament drought in Champaign. Matt Bollant is trying to do the same in Charleston. Meanwhile, Aneesah Morrow from DePaul might be the most dominant player in the entire state of Illinois. Illini women’s basketball writer Joe Vozzelli Jr. checks in with every in-state Division I program and ranks them before March Madness arrives:
1. Illinois (19-6, 9-5 Big Ten)
➜ MVP: Makira Cook announced her presence on the Big Ten scene while dropping 33 points on Indiana on Dec. 4 in Bloomington, Ind. Look at Dayton’s record without Cook on the roster to see how much the 4-18 Flyers have missed the Cincinnati native’s presence. The Illini’s success is tied to Cook with the junior point guard averaging 18.0 points (fourth in Big Ten) and 4.1 assists (10th in Big Ten).
➜ Season overview: A 14-3 start, including an 90-86 home win against Iowa on New Year’s Day, saw Illinois enter The Associated Press Top 25 rankings for the first time since 2000. The Illini spent three weeks as a ranked team, but Illinois has lost some of that momentum during the past month, with Illinois 6-4 in the last 10 games. The grind of Big Ten play has impacted what is not a deep roster with the Illini heavily dependent on their starting five.
➜ NCAA tournament chances: Illinois should go dancing after 20 years without an NCAA tournament appearance. The only question — barring a late-season collapse — is where the Illini will end up. Illinois is looking like a No. 8 or 9 seed, meaning a trip to the home venue of one of the four No. 1 seeds (think: reigning champion South Carolina, Stanford or Connecticut).
2. Illinois State (17-5, 11-1 MVC)
➜ MVP: Paige Robinson has seamlessly made the jump from Division II to Division I. A two-time Division II All-American at Drury University in Springfield, Mo., the Bethany native is putting up 18.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Redbirds while shooting 41.4 percent from beyond the arc.
➜ Season overview: Illinois State’s only Missouri Valley loss was a 74-64 home defeat to Northern Iowa on Jan. 1. The Redbirds have reeled off 10 consecutive wins since then. Illinois State has won its four MVC games against in-state opponents so far this season, defeating Bradley (twice), Southern Illinois and UIC, with three of those wins coming away from CEFCU Arena in Normal.
➜ NCAA tournament chances: The Redbirds’ fate will be decided in Moline at the Hoops in the Heartland the second weekend in March. Win the MVC tournament — like Illinois State did last season — and the Redbirds will make back-to-back tourney trips for the first time in program history. Illinois State, Northern Iowa, Belmont, Missouri State and Drake are among top-five MVC teams competing for only one NCAA spot.
3. Eastern Illinois (20-3, 13-0 OVC)
➜ MVP: Lariah Washington has incrementally improved in her four years in Charleston. The St. Cloud, Minn., native averaged 11.0 points as a freshman, 14.0 as a sophomore, 15.6 as a junior and 17.8 as a senior. The preseason Ohio Valley Conference Preseason Player of the Year helped the Panthers clinch their first 20-win season since the 2012-13 season with a 73-50 home win against the UT Martin on Thursday night.
➜ Season overview: Former Illinois coach Matt Bollant‘s EIU team had to wonder where its season was going after back-to-back losses to Northern Illinois and Bradley at the start of December. EIU’s only loss since? A 59-48 defeat at the hands of Minnesota in Minneapolis, with the Panthers picking up wins in 15 of the last 16 games, although one is a forfeit win against Lindenwood on Feb. 2 after the Lions did not have enough available players.
➜ NCAA tournament chances: EIU, which hasn’t been to the NCAA tournament since 1988, is projected in the field of 68 by ESPN’s Charlie Creme. This assumes the Panthers will win the OVC tournament (March 1-4 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind). The OVC has the look of a one-bid league with conference-leading EIU 191st in the NET rankings.
4. DePaul (13-11, 6-7 Big East)
➜ MVP: Aneesah Morrow is a player everyone should know more about. The former Simeon standout, who led the Wolverines to their first-ever state girls’ basketball title (Class 3A in 2020), has been an unstoppable force with the Blue Demons. Morrow, a 6-foot-1 Chicago native, ranks in the Top 10 nationally in both scoring (25.5) and rebounding (11.7).
➜ Season overview: A 80-71 home win against Georgetown on Dec. 18 improved DePaul’s record to 9-3. The Blue Demons had built a strong nonconference resume with a 76-67 win against then-No. 14 Maryland in late November in Fort Myers, Fla., at the top of the list. But DePaul is 4-8 in the last 12 games, relegating Doug Bruno’s team to seventh in the Big East standings in the 11-team league.
➜ NCAA tournament chances: The Blue Demons’ only hope is to finish February strong and go on a deep run in Uncasville, Conn., at the Big East tournament. DePaul’s tough finish to the regular season with road games against St. John’s, Villanova and Marquette and a home showdown with No. 4 Connecticut on Feb. 25 could be a preview of whether DePaul has the ability to do just that. The Blue Demons have gone to the NCAA tournment eight of the previous 10 years. The good news is the Big East is a multi-bid league.
5. Northern Illinois (12-10, 4-7 MAC)
➜ MVP: A’Jah Davis has been a double-double machine with 15, as the DeKalb native is averaging a career-best 12.1 rebounds per game as a senior. Davis finished with an impressive 20 points and 21 rebounds in the Huskies’ 71-69 win against Eastern Illinois in Charleston on Dec. 3 with the 6-foot-1 forward also eclipsing 1,000 career points in the win.
➜ Season overview: NIU wrapped up nonconference play with a respective 8-3 record. But it’s mostly been a struggle for eighth-year coach Lisa Carlsen in Mid-American Conference play, with the Huskies dropping seven of their first nine league games. NIU has rebounded somewhat by posting back-to-back double-digit wins against Buffalo and Akron before Saturday’s road MAC game against Ohio.
➜ NCAA tournament chances: Not very high. The Huskies’ only shot to return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1995 is win the MAC tournament. NIU started the weekend tied for seventh in the standings with three other teams. Of note: Only the top eight qualify for the conference tournament in Cleveland.
6. Northwestern (8-16, 1-12 Big Ten)
➜ MVP: Sydney Wood is having a solid season from a personal standpoint. The graduate student just doesn’t have a whole lot of help. Wood, who missed nearly a full year with a leg injury, returned for a fifth year with the Wildcats. The Olney, Md., native is doing a little bit of everything for Northwestern in the form of averaging 10.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 steals.
➜ Season overview: Veronica Burton has been missed in Evanston, with the former Northwestern point guard a top-10 selection in the 2022 WNBA draft by the Dallas Wings. The Wildcats have exactly one win against a high-major opponent, a 70-67 win at Wisconsin on Jan. 29. Northwestern’s other seven wins have come against Pennsylvania, Southern Illinois, Niagara, Valparaiso, Illinois-Chicago, Air Force and Chicago State.
➜ NCAA tournament chances: Northwestern would have to win five games in five days at the Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis next month. Those really long odds are even longer when you consider Joe McKeown‘s Wildcats haven’t had a winning streak longer than three games this season (and that season-long streak was back in late November).
7. Illinois-Chicago (13-10, 5-7 MVC)
➜ MVP: First-year coach Ashleen Bracey, a former Illinois State standout, has led a major turnaround for the Flames’ program. UIC has already won 11 more games than a season ago when the Flames went 2-25 in 2021-22.
➜ Season overview: The Flames, who are in their first season in the MVC after playing previously in the Horizon League, went 8-3 in nonconference play. They dropped their first three Valley games before picking up conference wins against Evansville, Valparaiso (twice), Southern Illinois and Bradley.
➜ NCAA tournament chances: After a combined 11 wins in the previous four seasons, the 2022-23 season was more about establishing a positive direction for the program. So far, so good. But if you must know: Go out and win the MVC tournament and UIC will play in its first-ever NCAA tournament.
8. Southern Illinois (8-13, 5-7 MVC)
➜ MVP: Ashley Jones has scored a game-high number of points in 11 of the Salukis’ 21 games. The Philadelphia native also has seven games in which she scored 20 or more points for SIU. The graduate student arrived in Carbondale after stops at West Virginia, Temple and Mississippi State.
➜ Season overview: It’s been a tough first year for Kelly Bond-White. The former Illini point guard, who was part of the Illinois team that won the 1997 Big Ten championship, had some big shoes to fill in replacing another former Illini, Cindy Stein. The Salukis have had an up-and-down season with a 1-5 record in November followed by a 4-1 mark in December, a 2-6 ledger in January and a 1-1 start to February.
➜ NCAA tournament chances: You never know at the MVC tournament. But let’s be honest. SIU hasn’t shown it can win consistently enough to knock off the likes of Illinois State, Northern Iowa and Belmont on the same weekend. It’s been 23 years since the Salukis’ last MVC tournament title. Ending that drought would send SIU to the NCAA tournament.
9. Western Illinois (9-16, 4-10 Summit)
➜ MVP: Anna Deets has been the Leathernecks’ best player in Summit play in putting up 14.1 points per game. The 5-9 junior guard went off for 35 points in a 78-68 win on Jan. 14 against Kansas City in Macomb.
➜ Season overview: Western Illinois’ best stretch of play was in mid-December, which featured three straight wins. The Leathernecks have also had four separate losing streaks of at least three games.
➜ NCAA tournament chances: The fact the Leathernecks have lost by an average margin of 22.5 points in two games this season against likely Summit tournament No. 1 seed South Dakota State doesn’t bode well for Western Illinois’ chances to claim the league’s only NCAA bid for the conference tournament winner. That and the fact the Leathernecks are in second-to-last place in the Summit.
10. SIU Edwardsville (7-17, 6-7 OVC)
➜ MVP: Ajulu Thatha is having her best season as a college player. Now in her fourth year with the Cougars, the Indianapolis native is averaging career highs in minutes (25.0), points (13.6) and rebounds (8.9) per game while shooting a career-best 48.1 percent from the field. Thatha tied a single-game rebounding school record with 25 boards in a 66-50 win at Lindenwood on Thursday.
➜ Season overview: SIUE started 1-11. Then the Cougars found their footing with five wins in seven games from Dec. 31 through Jan. 21. But SIUE has been tripped up of late, continuing what has been a roller-coaster season.
➜ NCAA tournament chances: Crazier things have happened. But it will take the Cougars winning the conference tournament title to make the NCAA field. SIUE lost by nine to current OVC No. 1 seed Eastern Illinois in Charleston on Jan. 12.
11. Loyola Chicago (6-18, 1-10 Atlantic 10)
➜ MVP: Maya Chandler is the Ramblers’ most consistent player with the junior guard tallying 15 points, five rebounds and three steals in the team’s only A-10 win, a 60-47 win at St. Louis on Dec. 28.
➜ Season overview: The Ramblers have yet to win a game in 2023 with 10 straight losses to start the new year ahead of Saturday’s home game against St. Bonaventure. Former Illini Allison Guth‘s first year back in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago got off to an OK start, as Loyola was two games under .500 at 6-8 after its road win against the Billikens. Then the bottom dropped out.
➜ NCAA tournament chances: The A-10 is more wide open with Dayton no longer the dominant force it was under Shauna Green. An A-10 tournament title is the only way for Loyola Chicago and that would mean chaos in Wilmington, Del., considering the Ramblers would currently be a No. 14 seed.
12. Bradley (3-20, 0-12 MVC)
➜ MVP: Caroline Waite checks in at 5 foot, 4 inches tall. But the Ames, Iowa, native has been one of the top three-point shooters in the Valley.
➜ Season overview: A 72-61 win at Eastern Illinois on Dec. 6 is a higlight. The 15 straight losses since then? Not so much.
➜ NCAA tournament chances: Slim to none. The Braves, who went to the NCAA tournament in 2021, have exactly one path: Win the MVC tournament. Considering Bradley hasn’t won a conference game yet, the Braves won’t last long in Moline.
13. Chicago State (4-22)
➜ MVP: Former Schlarman guard Janiah Newell is in her second season at Chicago State and leads the Cougars in scoring (11.8), assists (2.9) and steals (1.3).
➜ Season overview: The Cougars were 0-19 before defeating Division III Olivet College 108-50 on Jan. 17 at the Jones Convocation Center in Chicago. Chicago State has since picked up wins against fellow D-I Independent Hartford (twice) and NAIA school Saint Xavier University.
➜ NCAA tournament chances: Zero percent. There’s no auto bid as an independent, meaning the Cougars’ season will come to a close Feb. 26 with a home game against Hartford.
Editor’s Note: Team records are through Thursday’s games.