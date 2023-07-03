CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood didn't look far when adding two more assistant coaches following the NCAA change allowing for expanded coaching staffs.
Just down the hallway at Ubben Basketball Complex, in fact, with Zach Hamer and Tyler Underwood elevated to those roles.
Hamer has spent the past four seasons at Illinois, starting as video coordinator before moving to assistant to the head coach the last two years. Tyler Underwood has been director of recruiting and scouting the past two seasons after joining the staff following his Illini career.
"I am excited to have Zach and Tyler in a role where they can now have on-court coaching responsibilities that benefit our team," Brad Underwood said in an official statement. "These are two young men with bright futures in our profession. They have been immersed in the game of basketball their whole lives and have been part of successful, winning programs every step of the way, most notably here at the University of Illinois. I am pleased the NCAA has increased coaching opportunities across our sport, and I know that Zach and Tyler will take full advantage of teaching the game they love to our players."
The NCAA's Division I council passed the legislation change in January that changed the coaching limits in several sports. Men's and women's basketball both were allocated two additional assistant coach spots effective July 1. Hamer and Tyler Underwood can now assist in on-court coaching duties, coaching instruction in film sessions and player meetings, but they can not recruit off campus.