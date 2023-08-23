CHAMPAIGN — This is what Luke Altmyer wanted. It is the reason he left comfortable Mississippi and enrolled at faraway Illinois.
He is now a starting quarterback in the Big Ten. As everyone who follows the Illinois program knew he would be.
Now, comes the fun part.
On Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m., No. 9 will trot out onto the Zuppke Field turf at Memorial Stadium for the season opener game against Toledo.
If I’m Illinois coach Bret Bielema and I win the opening toss, I take the ball first. None of this deferring hooey. Then I suggest to offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., to order a deep pass on the first play. Just to let everyone know it is possible.
Hit or miss, the crowd goes wild. Like it did 43 years ago when Mike White did the same thing.
A day after being named the starter, the pride of Starkville, Miss., met with the local media. The session went 14 minutes and Altmyer answered every question.
He is soft-spoken, but loud enough to command the respect of his teammates. There has been nothing but kind words from the Illinois wide receivers and running backs about Altmyer’s ability and leadership.
He appreciates the support.
“Every single day, I just try to connect to each guy individually and I think that helps on the field,” Altmyer said.
And though Altmyer being named starter keeps John Paddock and Donovan Leary on the sidelines, he seems to have a strong relationship with the rest of the guys in the quarterback room. Altmyer had special praise for redshirt freshman Leary, who hasn’t taken a real snap in college. A fact that figures to change at some point in 2023.
Altmyer has been in Leary’s shoes before: down the depth chart.
“It’s obviously a tough situation because I lived it,” Altmyer said. “It’s very hard to navigate. It’s really a spiritual and mental battle at the end of the day. You use those scars to make yourself better. He’s been such a light in our quarterback room and on the field. He’s got a great spirit about him. He’s an incredible player, too, and he’s going to do a lot of great things in his future and for this team. He’s handled it like a champ.”
They made an immediate connection.
“The first day I got here, he was the first one to shake my hand and that really went a long way,” Altmyer said. “I love Donovan and he’s been amazing to me. He has a really bright future.”
Golden moment
What was it like for Altmyer to hear he had been named the starter on Monday?
“It’s hard to put into words,” he said. “You work so hard for it. At the end of the day, you try to control what you can control. I had it in my head for a long time and was really thankful Coach B. went with me. Very honored, very blessed. Hopefully, I can fill my role in that position and be good for this team.”
The first call after getting the news went to mom Betsy and dad Chad, the former orthopedic surgeon at Mississippi State.
“The people who have been with me the whole journey. Have seen ups and downs. Have seen a lot of hard moments. A lot of adverse moments and really helped me get through it,” Altmyer said. “They were just as excited as I was.”
Betsy and Chad will be at Memorial Stadium for the 2023 opener. So will Luke’s brothers Steele and Whit. And his girlfriend.
“Maybe two buddies who are some of my biggest fans,” Altmyer said. “I have a great support system, and I’m so thankful for them. I just want to make them proud.”
Counting the days
Altmyer said he is eager to play in the game.
Does he expect to be nervous? Perhaps, but that is part of the drill.
“I think the nerves are more excited to get out there,” he said. “You’ve trained so hard throughout this winter, spring, summer, fall for 12 Saturdays.”
Altmyer won’t be wearing any good luck charms with his uniform. To quote the great “Michael Scott” from “The Office,” Altmyer is “not superstitious, but he is “a little stitious.”
“I think I’m superstitious about the little things,” he said. “Like every single day before practice I do the same warmup routine. And if I open a drawer to get something and don’t close it all the way, it will mess up my head. So I make sure every drawer is closed. Just the little things that are just so silly.”
Superstitions or not, Altmyer will be helped at Illinois by a veteran group of receivers, tight ends and linemen.
The pass catches, led by Isaiah Williams, are especially important.
“Saying that’s a benefit is an understatement,” Altmyer said. “Those guys make me look good every single day.”