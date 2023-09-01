URBANA — By my count, Bret Bielema has three bosses: His immediate superior, Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman, Whitman’s boss, Chancellor Robert Jones, and everybody’s boss, University of Illinois President Tim Killeen.
On Thursday afternoon, the Illinois coach was at Killeen’s on-campus home. What did he think?
“First time I’ve been invited here, too, so I’m kind of excited,” Bielema said. “Driven by a couple times.”
Bielema was at 711 W. Florida Ave., Urbana, for the first Illini Quarterback Club luncheon of the 2023 season. Usually, the game-week gatherings are at Champaign’s Holiday Inn or Urbana’s Homegrown.
Club president-elect Gail Bickell arranged Thursday’s luncheon, believed to be the first ever for the booster organization at the President’s residence. He seemed to indicate it won’t be the last.
“I wouldn’t mind doing it again,” Killeen said. “Do it after every game.”
The luncheon was part of a busy Thursday morning/afternoon for Bielema, who ran practice with his team, spent 15 minutes with the media at the Smith Center, then zipped over to the quarterback club function.
He enters his third year at Illinois coming off the team’s best season in 15 years. Illinois won eight games (five losses) and earned a berth in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Bielema is the coach at his third school, with earlier stops at Wisconsin and Arkansas.
Sounds like he favors the situation at his current job.
“I’ve never been to a place where everything is in line like it is now,” Bielema said. “From President Killeen and his staff to Chancellor Jones.”
And, of course, Whitman, whom Bielema is reminded of every day.
“I walk by the Academic All-American wall and I see Josh every morning and every night when I leave,” Bielema said. “It’s unbelievably rewarding.”
Whitman recently talked to the current Illini team and pointed out its combination of high grade-point average and on-field success.
“We had a couple guys with 4.0s, a couple guys with 2.0s — we don’t talk about them as much,” Bielema said. “The average was as high as it’s ever been.”
Whitman also mentioned the lack of off-the-field issues for the team.
“College kids have choices every day,” Bielema said. “They have things that are accessible every day in their lives now that we cannot even imagine as adults. Things are legal in today’s world that used to be highly illegal.
“Crazy the amount of volume of things they can make choices that aren’t really in their best interest and our guys over a three-year window, they definitely haven’t found trouble and they represent us in a really good way. I’m very, very proud of that.”
Moving on
Bielema uses the word “transition” often.
There has been some within his program, and not just the players going to the next level. Four of the 2022 coaches have taken other jobs, including Purdue first-year coach Ryan Walters.
“When you have good people, good people are recognized by others and you lose people,” Bielema said.
The circle of coaching life.
“I didn’t really want to lose them to a conference rival, but it is what it is,” Bielema said.
Aaron Henry moves from secondary coach to defensive coordinator, Antonio Fenelus fills Henry’s spot, Robby Discher is working with tight ends and special teams, Charlie Bullen is handling the outside linebackers and Thad Ward returns to coach running backs.
“We’ve definitely taken a step forward in multiple ways with the new guys I’ve brought in the building,” Bielema said. “I’m excited to get to Saturday. The part you’ll really enjoy is our guys are going to play with a little bit of passion, a little bit of energy, a little bit of attitude.”
Question time
The hosts for Thursday’s luncheon were Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart and News-Gazette legend Loren Tate.
“Are you the moderator Loren? This is awesome,” Bielema said.
Bielema was asked about the level of leadership on the team. He quickly turned to talking about the voting for the team captains.
“Since I’ve been here, we’ve always had four. I’ve had seasons in the past where we only had two,” Bielema said. “This year, we had six guys who kind of ran away with it. On the offensive side, (wide receiver) Isaiah Williams was our highest vote-getter, (tight end) Tip Reiman was No. 2 and (offensive lineman) Isaiah Adams.”
A year ago, Adams had four votes, and this year he had more than 40. Reiman went from 12 to close to 50.
Linebacker Tarique Barnes returns as captain. Defensive tackles Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. split the line votes but ran away with the rest.
“I like where we’re at,” Bielema said. “Our guys aren’t afraid of tough love, as well.”
Bielema shared a story from earlier in his life about getting in trouble with his grandparents for lying about using matches.
He finally admitted to the offense and asked them: How did you know?
“Well, every time we asked you the question, you kept changing your story,” Bielema said. “My grandma said, ‘I’m going to tell you a secret you should remember the rest of your life: If you always tell the truth, you never have to remember what you said.’”
An Illinois student asked Bielema about where students should be seated during the games. Currently, they are mostly in the north end zone.
“When we went to Purdue, they had set the student section right behind us,” Bielema said. “The adversity that creates for an opponent is indescribable because they are literally right on top of you. There is s tremendous advantage for having our most active fan section to be behind our opponent’s bench.”