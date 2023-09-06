CHAMPAIGN — Three Illinois wide receivers caught passes in Saturday night’s 30-28 season-opening win against Toledo, combining for 15 receptions, 169 yards and two scores.
Yes, offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., is happy with Pat Bryant, Isaiah Williams and Casey Washington.
“They did great,” second-year boss Lunney said during a Tuesday press conference at the Smith Center. “I think (receivers coach) George (McDonald) said in the staff meeting we caught the ball pretty well. And it was like, ‘No, we caught the ball great.’ He was being modest and that’s their job to catch the ball, but I thought they played a really strong game.”
Illinois spread the workload among Bryant (six receptions), Williams (five) and Washington (four).
There are higher-profile receivers in the Big Ten. Heck, Ohio State has two preseason All-Americans at the position in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.
But Williams is reminding everyone the Illini are setting a high bar.
“We want to be one of best receiver groups in the nation,” Williams said.
Lunney likes the receiver group Illinois has this fall.
“I know I’m glad we’ve got them and we’re going to go to battle with them,” Lunney said. “They’re playing at a really high level and we’re going to need them to (at Kansas on Friday night), as well.”
Lunney is counting on the receivers for big things.
“For us to be successful this year, we’re going to have to throw and catch,” he said.
Just what Williams wants to hear.
The converted quarterback entered the season as the top returnee with 82 catches in 2022. He posted 51 receiving yards in the opener.
The Rockets seemed to know Williams’ rep, blanketing him on routes that might have been open a year ago. If the tactics frustrated Williams, it didn’t show.
He realizes if the defense is paying too much attention to him, it means openings for buddies Bryant and Washington.
“The biggest thing for me is whenever I get my chance, just make the best of my opportunity,” he said.
Putting it together
During the spring and summer, Williams was always confident in the receivers. But the performance by the group in the opener offered proof.
“Our biggest thing is just create explosive plays and when our name is called, make plays for the team,” Williams said. “As a receiver group, that’s what we take pride in. Honestly, it started in the spring. We’re just going to keep building, keep getting better every single day.”
Washington had the game-saving play against Toledo, catching a pass on fourth and 4 in the final minutes and turning it into a 33-yard gain.
“Man, my stomach dropped,” Williams said. “I had a whip route, and it wasn’t there. I see the D-end about to tackle (quarterback) Luke (Altmyer), then I see the ball go in the air.”
Washington secured the catch.
“That’s Casey for you,” Williams said. “He makes crazy catches like that all the time. It was a great feeling after that.”
Nationally ranked
Bryant had two touchdowns against Toledo. That ties him for 19th in the country for most scores among non-quarterbacks. Michigan’s Roman Wilson is the only Big Ten receiver with more touchdowns with three.
Williams is a big fan of Bryant.
“That’s a special guy,” Williams said. “One thing I like about (Bryant) is he’s another guy who is about the team. He is about the W. That’s one guy I know always has my back when it comes to blocking. He’s a great blocker. A great pass catcher. He can run routes. Everything you want in a receiver, he can do it and he does it well.”
No Illinois player made the Biletnikoff Award watch list. Named for the former Florida State and Oakland Raiders star, the honor goes to the nation’s top college receiver.
“It makes me feel a certain type of way,” Williams said about the snub. “The work I put in, I feel like I’m one of the better receivers in the nation. It is what it is. I just want to help the team win games. From there, the accolades will come.”