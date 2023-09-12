CHAMPAIGN — Aaron Henry ripped off the Band-Aid.
The third-year Illinois assistant coach didn’t wait Monday afternoon for “What’s wrong with your defense?” questions.
Instead, he answered it himself with a 1-minute, 40-second statement at the start of his 15 minutes at the microphone in the press box at Memorial Stadium.
“It’s obvious and apparent that we didn’t play well defensively for the second week in a row,” Henry said three days after Kansas defeated the Illini 34-23 this past Friday night.
Then, he pointed a finger ... at himself.
“That falls squarely on my shoulders,” Henry said. “When you talk about having a good defensive system and you suffer a defeat like that, you open yourself up for other things that come in the future. You have to explore options of everything you do from a schematic standpoint to how you install. You look at everything.”
It was a veteran move and another reason why Bret Bielema picked Henry to replace Ryan Walters as the Illini defensive coordinator.
Henry knows the Illinois defense has struggled during a win against Toledo and loss at Kansas. The top scoring defense in the country in 2022 now sits at No. 105 and is last in the Big Ten.
Several culprits are there, but top of the list is penalties. Specifically 15-yarders against the defense.
“A coach always says this, ‘Before you can win, you’ve got to keep from losing,’” Henry said. “We’re doing some things to self-inflict and to hurt us from the standpoint of not being able to recover from it. When we do have those moments, we can’t let them snowball into even bigger moments as the game takes place.”
Deep diveIllinois returned to Champaign-Urbana early Saturday morning after the double-digit loss in Lawrence,Kan. While the players had Saturday off, the coaches went to work.
One question: What can the defense do to slow the opponent’s run game? Kansas rushed for 262 yards a week after Toledo had 186 rushing yards.
“I think it boils back down to technique, fundamentals and details,” Henry said. “We ran this defense all spring ball, we ran it all fall camp. I thought we were pretty good. I still think we’re really, really good. When we just don’t do our job, don’t do our assignment, it’s glaring.
“We are a single-gap defense and if one guy is out of his gap, it’s not a 5-yard gain.”
Henry is considering everything about the defense. No stone unturned.
“It’s been challenging, to say the least,” Henry said. “The last few days have been really, really, really challenging. Not just for myself. But for our players and our defensive staff. We all have the same expectation, and that’s greatness.We have an expectation of playing defense the way we know how to play defense. When we don’t reach that goal, it’s maddening, it’s frustrating. It is not how we operate.”
Henry and the defensive staff continue to gather information every game.
“You find out now who some of your bell cows are and who you can lean on in terms of your players,” Henry said.
Last year, Illinois had a bunch of those guys. But Devon Witherspoon, Quan Martin and Sydney Brown are now playing in the NFL. Time to find out who is ready to step up.
All in moderationHenry and Bielema aren’t going to change the entire defensive scheme. Or bring in 11 new starters.
This will be more subtle.
“I don’t think you go into a wholesale change in Week 2 of the season,” Henry said. “But I do think you can make minor tweaks that can put your players in position to be successful.”
During the spring and fall, Henry talked about the defense playing fast. Has it translated to the games?
“Yes and no,” Henry said. “I think in elements in which we see normal formations, yes. For our players, if they see something they haven’t seen, they may be a little slower. That’s where I have to do a better job in giving them pictures they may see once during the course of the game.”
Henry wants his team prepared for the unconventional.
“Having a checklist of all those things in which teams can attack you,” Henry said.
Can the defensive fix happen in a week?
“Absolutely,” Henry said. “I’ve lived this movie before, fortunately or unfortunately.
“The season isn’t over. We get into conference play. We still have a long road ahead, but I don’t want to have any more of these conversations in terms of coming to you guys and just talking about how bad we play defensively. That’s my goal as the leader.”
Henry’s defense faces a difficult challenge Saturday morning when No. 7 Penn State visits Memorial Stadium. The Nittany Lions (2-0) have a prolific offense led by quarterback Drew Allar, a string of talented running backs and a line filled with future pros that the Illini (1-1) will try to slow down.
“They’re really, really good,” Henry said.
He is impressed with sophomore Allar.
“He has a beautiful arm,” Henry said. “He’s long. He’s pretty. He’s pretty athletic and moves extremely well in the pocket.”