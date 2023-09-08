CHAMPAIGN — While Luke Altmyer was saving Illinois from an upset loss last Saturday night against Toledo, Chris Jones quietly watched 518 miles away in Mississippi.
His wife and kids, however, were screaming their heads off. In a good way.
“Everybody in this house likes Luke,” Jones said.
Jones is the seventh-year head coach at defending state champion Starkville (Miss.) High School. More pertinent for this story, he coached Altmyer for four years with the Yellow Jackets.
None of what Altmyer showed with his arm or his legs in his Illinois debut was new for Jones.
“Typical Luke,” Jones told me Wednesday. “I thought he looked good.”
The only time Jones got upset during the Illinois opener was when Altmyer threw his lone interception.
“One play he made a bonehead (mistake) throwing into triple coverage,” Jones said. “He knows better than that. He was just trying to make a play. Other than that, I thought Luke did a good job managing the game.”
One surprise to Illinois fans was Altmyer’s running ability. He gained a team-best 69 yards on nine rushes. No big deal to Jones, who calls the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Altmyer “sneaky athletic.”
“Him being able to run doesn’t surprise me at all,” Jones said. “It’s something that’s in his back pocket. He only does it when he has to.”
How did it feel for Jones to see Altmyer in an Illinois uniform? His former quarterback opened his career at Mississippi, 102 miles away in Oxford.
“I’m happy for him because he’s happy,” Jones said. “Since he’s been at Illinois, he’s come back on several occasions. I can tell a different Luke, over just being happy versus his first year at Ole Miss.
“If he’s happy, I’m happy. I don’t care where he’s playing. If he’s playing in Alaska, but he’s having fun, and if he’s happy, I think that increases his chances for success. He’s taking advantage of being in a good place, good program. I think Coach (Bret) Bielema does a good job. Coach (Barry) Lunney (Jr.) does a good job.”
When Illinois first pursued Altmyer, the coaches talked to Jones. A lot.
“They asked about stuff other than playing quarterback,” Jones said. “What kind of worker he was. Just kind of see what kind of locker room guy he was and if he would be a good fit for the team.”
The report from Jones was all positive.
“Luke never gave anybody an issue,” Jones said. “He’s one of those guys that came early, stayed late. He’s always been that kind of guy,”
Coaches crave players who combine talent with great work ethic.
“He’s always done a lot of little stuff to make himself a really good player.,” Jones said. “At that position, that’s the stuff you have to do to be successful.”
Jones won’t be able to watch Friday night’s Illinois-Kansas game live. His 2-0 team plays at Meridian (Miss.). The coach plans to DVR the Illini game and watch it when he gets home.
Jones is tuning in for all the Illinois games.
“As much as I can watch him, I’m going to watch him,” Jones said. “He’s a dude. I’ve been with him since his eighth grade spring. I’m a Luke fan. I’ve seen him grow and develop and become this guy.”
Jones is hoping to see Altmyer play in person later this season. His Yellow Jackets have an open week on Oct. 21 that coincides with the Illinois homecoming game against Wisconsin.
If Jones makes the trip, he will be bringing an interested party with him. Starkville’s current quarterback, Trey Petty, has made a commitment to join the Illini next season.
Could be a long run of Yellow Jackets behind center at Illinois.
Does Starkville root for Altmyer? Well, maybe now. When he was at Ole Miss, playing for Mississippi State’s rival, not so much.
And Altmyer grew up in Columbus, 30 miles from Starkville, before moving to the city during his junior high years.
“Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State, they hate each other,” Jones said.
Impressive startAltmyer completed 18 of 26 passes for 211 yards and two scores in the opener.
His most important completion came in the final minutes, when on fourth down he hit Casey Washington for what turned out to be a 33-yard gain. The pass helped set up Caleb Griffin’s winning 29-yard field goal during the Illini’s 30-28 win.
“That was a really phenomenal play,” Lunney said about the fourth-down pass. “We were fortunate to get the ball off. Sometimes, you’ve got to be lucky. Casey made a great play. Hopefully, that play will take us a long way this season.”
Illinois star wide receiver Isaiah Williams had a good look at the pass. He appreciates Altmyer’s ability, which he had seen for months in workouts.
“When we need that conversion, he’s a playmaker. He’s just a gamer,” Williams said. “I kind of felt that during spring ball, during fall camp, you could tell the way his style was. He’s just a baller.”
Against Toledo, Altmyer completed passes to three receivers and tight end Tip Reiman. The quarterback doesn’t play favorites.
“I think he does a great job getting different guys the ball,” Williams said. “That stuff matters. If you’re throwing it to one person, you can just double-team him the whole game.”
During a tense opener that was closer than some experts expected, Altmyer’s style helped in the moment.
“Throughout the whole game as an offense, we never were worried or down,” Williams said. “I think half of that is his demeanor, where he is so calm and relaxed.”
Smart choiceAfter Tommy DeVito’s departure, Illinois needed another transfer quarterback to take his place.
What about Altmyer appealed to the Illini staff?
“I would say a couple things jumped out,” Bielema said. “He was very creative in bad moments. One of the things that defines a quarterback, and we saw this on Saturday with (Toledo’s Dequan Finn), sometimes a quarterback is given what we think is the answer to the test and the test has changed. If you can make something of nothing, that’s really a special trait, and he did that.”
In the 2022 Sugar Bowl, then-Ole Miss backup Altmyer replaced injured star Matt Corral early in the game.
“He stepped up, avoided a rush and threw a touchdown pass, which was pretty incredible,” Bielema said of his current starter.
There was more for Bielema to like.
“As you watch his high school tape, his touch on the ball is very special,” Bielema said. “He’s got the ability to make all three throws: the deep ball, the short ball and the touch pass. Now, after being through one game with him, he’s got some intangibles you didn’t know existed. That part’s really cool. To have your teammates see that I think is pretty unique.”
Second-year coordinator Lunney liked Altmyer’s composure under pressure.
“I remember watching his film when he was a true freshman against Baylor and got thrust into a tough situation,” Lunney said. “He stood in the pocket, threw some great balls and got absolutely smoked and never took his eyes off the ball and the receiver. That’s a really strong indicator that a guy’s got toughness. He showed that part of it in the game Saturday.”
It wasn’t a perfect debut. Like Altmyer’s second-half interception.
“Sometimes that happens, and we’ve got to make sure it doesn’t happen,” Lunney said. “They just had a better defense than what we had called. We just need to protect the ball in that scenario. He’s got to bail me out a little bit. Certainly a moment he’ll learn from and get better for it.”