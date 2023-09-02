CHAMPAIGN — Pat Bryant spent the entirety of Illinois’ final drive trying to talk the team’s athletic trainers into letting him go back on the field.
Bryant argued his legs were fine. That the cramping issue that necessitated pulling him off the field wasn’t a problem. That he needed to be back on the field with Saturday night’s game against Toledo on the line.
By the time Illinois got within field goal range and sent Caleb Griffin out to kick, Bryant couldn’t even look at the field.
Neither could Casey Washington.
The Illinois wide receiver took a knee on the sideline, head bowed. After making sure he delivered a reminder to his teammates to stay back off the sideline. The last thing Illini needed was another penalty. Especially at that moment, down a single point to the Rockets with 5 seconds to play.
“The last thing we needed is a flag if somebody is on the field looking at the kick,” Washington said.
Luke Altmyer took it all in. His eyes were locked onto Griffin. There was no doubt in the Illinois quarterback’s mind that the veteran Illini kicker would deliver.
And Griffin did, drilling the 29-yard field goal through the middle of the uprights and securing a 30-28 victory in Illinois’ season opener.
“I knew he had it,” Altmyer said. “He’s cold blooded. I was fully confident watching him. It was a huge moment for him. He won the game. He’s the real MVP.”
Hesitant even to watch the field goal unfold, Bryant wasn’t any less sure that Griffin would come through in the clutch.
“I’m the type I can’t really watch stuff like that,” Bryant said. “I just watched the crowd and watched for their reaction. But it’s Caleb Griffin. You already know. He’s going to hit from basically anywhere.”
Griffin’s game winner was the first of his career. The Danville native doesn’t really count the overtime PAT he hit as a freshman in high school considering it required the Vikings’ opponent to also miss one.
The closest experience Griffin had to the emotions Saturday night delivered was the game-winning three-pointer he made in the 2016 Pontiac Holiday Tournament to beat West Aurora 62-61.
“Nothing compares to this,” Griffin said. “It’s the magnitude of being that guy in that moment. … I remember (James McCourt) saying the moment he hit the game-winning field goal (against Wisconsin in 2019) he doesn’t remember anything. He basically passed out on the field.
“That’s how I felt. I didn’t see the kick until I got to my phone. I just knew it win. Somebody asked me about the snap and the hold. I was like, ‘I don’t know. We made the kick.’”
Mostly because it was simple routine. Griffin first kicked on the Memorial Stadium turf as a 16-year-old at camp. He arrived on campus in 2018 at 18 years old and is now a 23-year-old with multiple degrees.
“You guys can do the math,” Griffin said. “I’ve kicked a lot of field goals on this field.”
Griffin had to wait his turn to be in position for a moment like Saturday night. He was initially behind Chase McLaughlin and got beat out by McCourt for the top spot on the depth chart from 2019-21.
Griffin and McCourt remain in regular communication, talking weekly. Griffin also received messages this week from former Illinois punter Blake Hayes and former Illinois kicker Chase McLaughlin.
“Having those guys there for me and those guys pushing for me really means a lot,” Griffin said. “And those were the first people that texted back when I got back to my phone.”
The important people Griffin hadn’t connected with nearly an hour after his field goal were his parents Chris and Erin. That he kicked the game winner at the south end of the stadium — where they sit — made it “the coolest thing” he’d done.
Griffin did spot former Danville teammate Kendle Moore in the stands after the kick, though. It was Moore’s first time watching Griffin play considering he spent the past five seasons playing college basketball at Colorado State and then Missouri State.
“He was there with his daughter, my goddaughter,” Griffin said. “There’s a clip that people have been sending me of me standing there in the middle of the field looking toward the sideline, and it was me looking at him. That was one of the coolest moments I’ve ever experienced in my life because that’s my brother. I love him to death."