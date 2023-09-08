Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
Greetings from "Can't Wait For Saturday," your morning morsel of college football, courtesy of longtime Illini beat writer, AP Top 25 voter and Heisman state rep Bob Asmusssen. He'll give you his views each day on the game he loves.
A bit more on my pick for Friday's Illinois-Kansas game and another request for picks. You all filled up my inbox (asmussen@news-gazette.com), which I appreciate. I will try to acknowledge your picks with a response, but might not get to everybody. Consider yourselves all thanked and virtually patted on the back for helping me out.
If you didn't see my original promise: a free large Papa Del's pizza to anyone who nails the score on the button, with the correct winner. So Mrs. Can't Wait For Saturday doesn't get angry, I'm only going to do the giveaway once. Unless the nice folks at the Pizza Factory want to chip in. Sportswriters do not make coach money.
TMI, I plan to buy a gift card with enough on it to cover the cost of a large pie.
Now about the game: I thought Reggie Love III and Josh McCray would run for a double100 against Toledo. Not so much. I was a week off. Last year, Kansas was 125th nationally against the run, giving up 209.2 yards per game.
So, Love and McCray figure to have some fun Friday night and find lots of gaping holes.
I'm sticking with a 41-40 Kansas win in a game that lasts four hours. At least.