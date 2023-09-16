Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
On Saturday at the Illinois-Penn State game, three former football stars will be honored as Hall of Famers. Two of them: quarterback Jack Trudeau and running back Rashard Mendenhall, will be there in person. One, great defensive back Al Brosky, will be there in spirit.
My request when they are introduced: Let them have it. Scream and clap so loud that it will be heard in Tuscola. Have folks driving down Neil Street asking '"What's all the hubbub?"
All Trudeau, Mendenhall and Brosky did was help Illinois to a pair of Big Ten titles and three Rose Bowls.
Mendenhall was part of a team that knocked off No. 1 Ohio State in Columbus.
And Trudeau, as you know, beat every team in the Big Ten. The only quarterback who will ever do that.
When their names are called, and the other worthy honorees, the applause needs to seem like it is lasting an hour. Rock Memorial Stadium as if "Jump Around" is being played. Or the national anthem at the United Center before a hockey game.
We don't know how often they will all get back to campus. So you have to take advantage of the opportunity to say "a job well done."
I marvel at Mendenhall's ability to go from standout football player to big-time TV-film-music writer/producer. And he still looks like he can play. Congrats to him on all his success and the great young family. Nice to see his mom and brother Walter back in C-U, too.
Trudeau offers a tremendous example of perseverance. He is dealing with some medical issues and handling them gracefully. He has so many people rooting for him. His background as a high-level athlete with a decade in the NFL should help.