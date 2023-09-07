Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
Greetings from "Can't Wait For Saturday," your morning morsel of college football, courtesy of longtime Illini beat writer, AP Top 25 voter and Heisman state rep Bob Asmusssen. He'll give you his views each day on the game he loves.
***
And the winner is ...
... Todd, who came closest to the pin with his prediction of Illinois 20, Toledo 17. Todd didn't include his name, missing out on a chance for across-the-globe glory. Maybe next time.
So, here is my ask: Email me your prediction for the Illinois-Kansas game by 6 p.m. Friday. There is this cool time feature so no cheating.
Flood my inbox with picks. Then, before the Illinois-Penn State game next Saturday, I will unveil who was the best.
I know I said there will be no prize. But if someone nails the exact score with the proper winner, I will buy you a large pizza at Papa Del's. I am already having regrets about this pledge. But it does give me an excuse to go get some deep dish.
If you want, include comments about the game or make fun of me. That is acceptable. Also, please include your hometown and if you a UI alum put that it there too.
Good luck with your guesses. There is pizza on the line.