Greetings from "Can't Wait For Saturday," your morning morsel of college football, courtesy of longtime Illini beat writer, AP Top 25 voter and Heisman state rep Bob Asmusssen. He'll give you his views each day on the game he loves.
Wow! You guys are good.
I'm wanting to take a trip to Vegas with the CWFS pickers.
While nobody got the score on the nose to earn the free pizza from Papa Del's, several were very close. Encouraging to find the readers have such great knowledge.
As a reminder, Kansas defeated Illinois 34-23 last Friday in Lawrence, Kan. It was a beautiful night with a good crowd in one of my favorite college towns.
Three of you picked the Jayhawks to win.
Closest to the pin was Matt Allen of Monticello, who called it Kansas 31-24. That's off by four points.
Matt is a Illinois 2006 graduate.
Consider this a virtual bow to your excellent call.
Bruce Baker of Morris, who predicted a 34-28 Kansas win, was right behind Matt. Bruce nailed the score for the Jayhawks and was only five points off on the Illinois score. Impressive.
Bruce is a 1980 Illinois alum in ag econ. He has three sons who are also Illinois graduates.
Mike Friese got the 11-pont spread correct and missed the scores by a combined eight points. Well done. He was frustrated with the performance by the defense and the lack of creativity by the offense.
Congrats to everyone and keep them coming by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com,
Include your name, where you live now and let me know if you are an Illinois alum. Oh, and it will be a great help if you put your predicted score on the subject line. Not mandatory but helpful.
Good luck this week.