Hey, I'm back at Illinois football practice. And by extension, so are HQ and News-Gazette readers.
Important to point out I didn't stay very long at Thursday night's workout inside Memorial Stadium.
If given the option, I would have stayed until the final whistle was blown. But that's not my call. Bret Bielema, like most modern-day college football coaches, limits the media access at practice.
It is a change from Lovie Smith, who had his entire training camp open before tightening it during the season. Smith was used to the NFL, where teams encourage fans to attend training camp.
When I first arrived at The News-Gazette in 1989, I could watch practice any time. Of course that was before cell phones and social media. Today's coaches are a bit on the cautious side when it comes to access.
I get it. Last thing they want to do have information out that puts their team at a disadvantage.
The younger reporters on the beat are likely tired of me talking about the good old days. I will eventually get over it (probably not).
What did I learn while watching 20 minutes of warmups and stretching? Not much. Quarterback Luke Altmyer briefly played catch with the other quarerterbacks. Good hands.
I'll be back for 20 minutes Friday night. If allowed. And every time after that.
I will be your eyes and ears whenever possible. Twenty minutes is better than none.