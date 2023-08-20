Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
Greetings from "Can't Wait For Saturday," your morning morsel of college football, courtesy of longtime Illini beat writer, AP Top 25 voter and Heisman state rep Bob Asmusssen. He'll give you his views each day on the game he loves.
***
All of the Illinois position coaches are good interview subjects. They know their stuff and explain the game in a way that is understandable.
Third-year offensive Bart Miller ranks among the best explainers I have worked with in 34 years at The News-Gazette. Every time I talk to him, I feel like I get smarter about football. Many would argue that is impossible for me.
I asked him the difference between his feelings about the unit now compared when he joined the staff before the 2021 season.
"I feel like we've made progress," he said. "I feel like we're implementing what we want to do. From a physical side, it looks different.
"The development of leadership is becoming more and more critical. When we came in, we had really good leaders."
He mentioned Doug Kramer, Alex Palczewski, Vederian Lowe and Alex Pilhlstrom, who have all moved on.
"Now you're seeing that next group really grow and develop," Miller said. "Guys like Isaiah Adams, who we brought in and has just taken on a leadership role. Josh Kreutz, who really hasn't played a lot of snaps, has a tremendous voice."
Miller has some decisions to make in the coming weeks. While four of the five spots are settled, right guard appears to be open. Jordyn Slaughter and Josh Gesky are competing along with others.
"It's still going well," Miller said. "Both guys are playing good football."