Illinois junior receiver Isaiah Williams finished 15th in the nation last season by averaging 6.3 catches per game. He had 82 grabs for the year.
An awards candidate in '23 right? Not so far.
Congrats to all the incredible players on the @biletnikoffawrd watch list for the year ahead. I’m sure it was a list that was thought out for a long time but for the people in charge I ask you to do a little research on @i_williams11 here at @IlliniFootball #famILLy https://t.co/rOcWkgjU8B pic.twitter.com/XV5b9te7G1— Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) August 8, 2023
The initial watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the nation's top receiver, didn't include Williams.
The nice folks who run the award make it clear that players will be added to the list based on their performance during the season. It happens often. But I am puzzled why Williams' numbers didn't earn him a spot already. So is his coach.
Truth in advertising: I am on the panel that votes for the award but had no input on the initial watch list.
All the players ahead of Williams on the per-game catch chart are on this year's list. Except for those who have moved on to the NFL.
Five Big Ten players made the first wave: Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr.; Penn State's Dante Cephas; and Minnesota's Corey Croom Jr. and Elijah Spencer. Southern California, UCLA, Washington and Oregon, which join the Big Ten in '24, have seven receivers on the list, two each for the Ducks, Huskies and Trojans and one for the Bruins.
If Williams puts up numbers comparable to last season — or beyond — his name should be added to the list of candidates.
I have written and said Williams has a chance to hit the 100-catch mark for the season. He has worked to make a connection with new quarterback Luke Altmyer, the projected starter. This will be the third starting quarterback for Williams, who opened his Illinois career at the position.