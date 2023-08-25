Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
Greetings from "Can't Wait For Saturday," your morning morsel of college football, courtesy of longtime Illini beat writer, AP Top 25 voter and Heisman state rep Bob Asmusssen. He'll give you his views each day on the game he loves.
***
In this case, the so-called "expert" is me. Of course that is not a name I would ever apply to myself My knowledge of Illinois football and the college game comes mostly from being oldish.
This season, I want to test myself against Illinois fans by picking the scores of every game. We will see who is closest.
No "Price Is Right" rules. The predictions will be judged either over or under the actual score.
You can email me your picks each week to asmussen@news-gazette,com. Feel free to add comments and I will use them on HQ,
Rather than a real prize (I've still got a child in college), the best picks will be noted in my daily stories with kind words included.
When you send in your scores. please include the final, your first and last name and where you live. If you are an Illinois alum feel free to include that too,
Doesn't this sound like fun?
My picks for the season will be in Sunday's sports section. But I'd like the right to make changes as the games goes on. Hope that is OK with everyone.
Happy picking and may the best person win. It will likely be you.