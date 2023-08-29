Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
***
You might notice there was no AP Top 25 released on Monday.
With a limited set of games the opening weekend, there wasn't enough of a sample size to make any significant changes.
The next ballot is due Sept. 11 and will be released the morning of Sept. 12.
There is only one game between Top 25 teams the first full weekend and it is a doozy. On Sunday night. No. 5 LSU plays No. 8 Florida State at "neutral" Orlando, Fla.
Another potential thriller is Thursday night's Florida game at No. 14 Utah.
Teams on upset watch include No. 10 Washington, which hosts Boise State on Saturday; No. 17 TCU against Deion Sanders and Colorado; and No. 21 North Carolina, which plays South Carolina in Charlotte, N.C.
My confidence-is-high prediction: At least one Top 25 team gets knocked off. It won't be Notre Dame, which plays FCS school Tennessee State at home.