Hope you noticed the Big Ten fared well in the preseason Associated Press Top 25.
Five teams in the rankings, including three in the top seven (Michigan 2, Ohio State 3 and Penn State 7).
And future Big Ten school Southern California is at No. 6, making it four of the first seven from Tony Pettitti's favorite league. Two other teams — Minnesota and Illinois — received votes. So did future school UCLA. So that's seven of the current teams recognized. Solid.
How does the Big Ten stack up against the rest of the conferences? Well, the SEC has the most ranked teams with six. The number jumps to eight if you count 2024 entries Texas (11) and Oklahoma (20). Six SEC schools received votes making it 12 of 16 overall.
Pity the Pac-12 is breaking up. It has five ranked teams, more than the ACC and Big 12, which have three and four respectively.
No. 24 Tulane is the only team from outside the Power Five to make the cut. The American team is at No. 24.