***
Illinois sports lost one of its biggest fans in late July, a man I got to know through years of phone calls and notes.
New Yorker Marv Furman, known as "Illini Marv" to his many friends, passed away at age 96.
His first love was basketball. He helped the great Harry Combes bring players to Champaign to help his Illini.
Marv was also a football fan. And all the other teams on campus.
"He rooted for everybody in Orange and Blue," Marv's friend Dave Komie said.
Five years ago, I wrote a feature column about Marv. It is one of the favorite stories I have written in 34 years at The News-Gazette. Not because it was exceptional writing, but because of the subject matter.
It meant the world to me that Marv read it and approved.
Here is a portion:
Marv was friendly from the jump. His strong New York accent tipped me who was calling before he reintroduced himself.
He calls me "Bobby," a name I rarely hear. My grandma used it. And Marv. That's it. It sounds good when he says it.
It was a pleasure getting to know Marv and his wonderful set of friends.
He was always kind. He was always curious. I appreciated his wisdom and passion for sports, friends and family.