The start of Illinois football game week returned to normal on Monday.
That meant interviews with offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., defensive coordinator Aaron Henry and head coach Bret Bielema.
The week of the Illinois-Kansas game, the compact schedule involved talking to the coordinators on Tuesday. Not that big of a deal, but still a change for a crusty old sportswriter such as me.
While most of the Illinois coaches I have worked with in 30-plus years have been friendly and helpful, Henry is in a different category: He says interesting things in quotable ways.
Someday in the coming years, a lucky beat writer is going to be there when Henry lands his first head coaching job. That reporter will feel like she or he won the quote lottery. And be able to count on two or three Henry-based stories each week.
Maybe Henry will change. Become crabby. Doubt it. His upbeat personality will stay with him as he helps to raise his two young daughters. Kids make you happier. At least for me that has been the case.
I plan to take advantage of the chance to talk to Henry each week as long as he is here.