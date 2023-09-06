Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
Greetings from "Can't Wait For Saturday," your morning morsel of college football, courtesy of longtime Illini beat writer, AP Top 25 voter and Heisman state rep Bob Asmusssen. He'll give you his views each day on the game he loves.
***
At the start of each football season, the wonderful people at The Associated Press remind us we can make big changes in our polls each week.
I have been reluctant in the past to make big moves with my ballot. Not this year. For me and many of the other voters.
Duke and Colorado weren't ranked in the preseason. They are now. Upset wins in their openers made it a no-brainer to include the Blue Devils and Buffs.
Likewise, Florida State was undervalued in first ballot at No. 8. A convincing win against LSU pushed Mike Norvell's team up to No. 4, Florida State even got three first-place votes.
Which league has the most Top 25 teams? No surprise the SEC is tied for first with six. The other with that many is the dying Pac-12, which is going out with a bang. Five of its six ranked teams are in the Top 16. Impressive.
Most of the ranked teams are taking it easy this week with soft second games. But there are a few worth watching. Based on the first week, I am counting on an upset or two.