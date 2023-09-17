Michigna football

Hot off the presses, here is my Associated Press Top 25 ballot. (The full poll will be released early Sunday afternoon):

TEAM PREV.

1. Georgia 1

2. Texas 2

3. Michigan 3

4. Florida State 4

5. Southern California 5

6. Ohio State 7

7. Penn State 6

8. Washington 9

9. Notre Dame 8

10. Oregon 11

11. Alabama 12

12. Utah 10

13. LSU 19

14. Miami 14

15. Oregon State 15

16. Duke 16

17. Colorado 17

18. Oklahoma 22

19. North Carolina 23

20. Clemson 20

21. Mississippi 21

22. Iowa 24

23. Washington State 25

24. UCLA--

25. Missouri --

Welcome to UCLA, which just missed last week, and Missouri. The Tigers stunned Kansas State in Columbia on Saturday, knocking the Wildcats off my ballot. Kansas Stat4e will be back soon enough.

No changes in the Top 5 and only minor shuffling from 6-10.

Impressive win by North Carolina, which controlled Minnesota.

One of the best games of the day was Colorado's two-OT win against bitter rival Colorado State. The Buffs are real but will be tested repeatedly by the improved Pac-12.

