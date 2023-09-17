Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
Hot off the presses, here is my Associated Press Top 25 ballot. (The full poll will be released early Sunday afternoon):
TEAM PREV.
1. Georgia 1
2. Texas 2
3. Michigan 3
4. Florida State 4
5. Southern California 5
6. Ohio State 7
7. Penn State 6
8. Washington 9
9. Notre Dame 8
10. Oregon 11
11. Alabama 12
12. Utah 10
13. LSU 19
14. Miami 14
15. Oregon State 15
16. Duke 16
17. Colorado 17
18. Oklahoma 22
19. North Carolina 23
20. Clemson 20
21. Mississippi 21
22. Iowa 24
23. Washington State 25
24. UCLA--
25. Missouri --
Welcome to UCLA, which just missed last week, and Missouri. The Tigers stunned Kansas State in Columbia on Saturday, knocking the Wildcats off my ballot. Kansas Stat4e will be back soon enough.
No changes in the Top 5 and only minor shuffling from 6-10.
Impressive win by North Carolina, which controlled Minnesota.
One of the best games of the day was Colorado's two-OT win against bitter rival Colorado State. The Buffs are real but will be tested repeatedly by the improved Pac-12.