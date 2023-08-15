Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
If the Illinois football takes the Big Ten West and/or wins a bunch of games this season, Greg Madia will be able to write "Told you so."
None of the 63 voters on The Associated Press Top 25 panel had Bret Bielema's team as high as Madia, who put Illinois at No. 24.
I asked for an explanation. The Virginia beat writer at The Daily Progress in Charlottesville, Va., spelled out what went into his pick
"Though Illinois lost former defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, who took the head-coaching job at Purdue, I still think highly of the personnel the Illini bring back from a unit that topped the country in scoring defense (12.77 points allowed per game) a season ago. That of course starts with defensive linemen Jer’Zhan Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. Add in that on offense, the Illini bring back three of their five starting offensive linemen from last season including Julian Pearl, Illinois should be able to run the ball well enough and play the style that’s worked often for coach Bret Bielema before in his career."
That's what you call doing your homework and another example of the quality reporters that are part of the AP panel.
