Greetings from "Can't Wait For Saturday," your morning morsel of college football, courtesy of longtime Illini beat writer, AP Top 25 voter and Heisman state rep Bob Asmusssen. He'll give you his views each day on the game he loves.
***
Earlier in the week, I told you about my favorite Illinois quarterbacks during 34 years of coverage.
Then, I asked: Who you got?
John Everette of Western Springs, a 2010 Illinois graduate, is all about No, 15.
That would be Kurt Kittner, the Schaumburg native who led Illinois to the 2001 Big Ten title.
"Juice (Williams) was my QB in college, and I love him, but my all-time favorite Illini QB is Kurt Kittner," said Everette,who works as a senior sales manager for a B2B tech marketing agency "And the 1999 MicronPC.com bowl is probably my earliest core memory of Illini football and Kittner.
"The offense carved up Virginia that night. Those Ron Turner teams, the height of which was in the 2002 Sugar Bowl, made me a fan during my more formative years."
Illinois scored a then-bowl record 63 points in the Miami bowl against Virginia. Kittner caught a touchdown pass and tried to throw the ball out of the stadium to celebrate. Nobody's arm is that strong.
Send your favorite moments or players to asmussen@news-gazette.com.