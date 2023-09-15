Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
Greetings from "Can't Wait For Saturday," your morning morsel of college football, courtesy of longtime Illini beat writer, AP Top 25 voter and Heisman state rep Bob Asmusssen. He'll give you his views each day on the game he loves.
***
I was all set to pick Penn State in a blowout Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Something like 45-10 or 38-7. And it might happen. Penn State is really good. A candidate for the College Football Playoffs.
But I have seen this movie just enough to know what sometimes Rocky gives Apollo more than he bargained for.
"He doesn't know it's a "darn) show, he thinks it's a (darn) fight," the great Tony Burton said as "Tony 'Duke' Evers," Creed's trainer.
So. it won't be a first-round knockout . Closer to a 15-round slugfest like the game between the school's in 2021. Make is 17-14 Penn State, with the Nittany Lions winning on a late touchdown run by Nick Singleton.
Disappointing for Illinois? Somewhat. But a close game against the best team on the schedule will show the early panic wasn't necessary.
The defense comes up big, with Johnny Newton continuing last week's solid performance and Keith Randolph getting in Drew Allar's face a lot.