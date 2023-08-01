INDIANAPOLIS — Building a consistent winner was at the top of Bret Bielema’s goals when he accepted the Illinois football job.
Mostly because consistency and winning have not been a guarantee for the Illini throughout program history.
Bowl game appearances are rare enough. Last season’s trip to the ReliaQuest Bowl was the first since 2019 and just third in the last decade. Back-to-back bowl games are even rarer. The last time Illinois managed that was in 2010 and 2011, and it’s only happened two other times ever. Five straight in the John Mackovic/Lou Tepper era remains the outlier.
Building off last season’s 8-5 record — getting back to the postseason — is the goal in Champaign. Mostly because it would be a sign Bielema is, in fact, building a consistent winner.
Illinois enters the 2023 season projected to finish fourth in the Big Ten West. There’s potential for more. Just don’t use that word with defensive tackle Johnny Newton.
“I don’t like using the world potential,” Newton said. “I know we’ve got it. I don’t like when people say, ‘You guys have the potential to be a great team.’ I know we should be that great team. I’m coming in with a chip on my shoulder because we lost a lot of games last year on the back end of the season we should have won.”
Illinois lost four of its last five games in 2022 after a 7-1 start saw the Illini make their College Football Playoff rankings debut.
Newton remembers.
Especially after watching Michigan play in the CFP semifinals roughly a month-and-a-half after the Wolverines beat Illinois 19-17 on a last-second field goal in Ann Arbor, Mich.
“Heading into fall camp, I’m going to be angry,” Newton said. “We came up short. We were neck and neck with Michigan the whole game, and I feel like we could have come out with that game but we made mistakes that made us lose that and a lot of games we lost by one score.”
The outward confidence from Illinois is a shift from what Bielema inherited after the 2020 season. Those Illini went 2-6 and were the ninth straight Illinois football team not to post a winning record.
“I think it’s learned behavior,” Bielema said. “I think it’s hard for people to be truly confident when they haven’t had success. I think now they realize, ‘Wait a minute, we can play.’”
Enough so that Bielema considers all 12 games on the schedule this season as winnable. From the season opener against Toledo on Sept. 2 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign to regular-season finale against Northwestern on Nov. 25 in Champaign and everything in between, including a Big Ten opener at Memorial Stadium against Penn State on Sept. 16.
“I haven’t been able to say that in a season here at Illinois before,” Bielema said. “I couldn’t have said that last year, and I definitely couldn’t say that my first year.”
The opposite is true, too. Bielema said all 12 of those winnable games could wind up a loss if the Illini’s preparation and engagement isn’t enough. Staying healthy at certain positions — think defensive line, quarterback and wide receiver — is also important.
But the confidence is apparent.
“That’s a really cool position to be in because now you feel like you’re going into a contest with the ability to have what you want,” Bielema said. “I think they feel that confidence, and I think it’s real. I always say there’s fake confidence, and a lot of people try to play it off as real, but it becomes shallow or doesn’t resolve in the most difficult moments. These guys have got it real now.”