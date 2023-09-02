Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. provides perspective from his side of the ball heading into Saturday’s season opener against Toledo:
What did Luke Altmyer show to earn the starting quarterback job?I think he’s been really consistent dating back to spring. He’s got a real strong desire and passion to learn the game. He’s really into the football part of things. He’s a football junkie, and that shows up all the time. Always thinking. Always asking. Watching film in the office constantly, which is what you want in the quarterback. All of our guys have a good way of studying and going about learning, but he really loves the game. He performed very well in the practices we had between spring and fall camp, so I think he earned the job.
How have the running backs adapted to a shared workload?I think they understand it very well. (Running backs coach Thad Ward) has done a fantastic job of mentoring them as players and as young men off the field, as well. I think that room is in a really good spot. The top two guys with (Reggie Love III and Josh McCray), I think they understand it’s going to be a series rotation or quarter rotation. Whatever that rotation looks like, it’s going to take both of them. It’s going to take a village at that position, including the other two guys (Aidan Laughery and Kaden Feagin) we anticipate being involved in the game plan. I really like where they’re at mentally, and I really like where they’re at physically. I’m excited to watch those guys share the load in the run and the pass game going into Saturday.
How has the receiver room grown?You’ve got the three guys who have played a lot of football, right? Then beyond that you’ve got a lot of youth that’s got talent and is getting better every day and developing rapport with our quarterbacks. Again, at that position, it’s going to take a village. We’re going to need more than three to four guys playing. I think we’re at a point where a lot of those young guys have elevated themselves into being not just developmental young guys, but into guys we anticipate being in the game on Saturday and fully trusting them when they are.
Can this offense generate more explosive plays?
Great football plays usually are a result of great fundamentals. If the scheme is sound and the fundamentals you teach and apply are sound and you have good players like we do, that sometimes naturally creates an explosive play. (The Toledo) defense is very stingy about giving them up. They’re very methodical in the way they go about their defensive scheme. Part of it is scheme-related. Is there an opportunity to create an explosive play via the scheme? We hope to be able to create both Saturday night — both through execution and potentially through scheme.
What can this team do differently with its red zone offense?I think we’ve established maybe a little clearer identity about what we’re trying to accomplish down there. I mean, obviously, we’re trying to score. I don’t need anybody second-guessing whether I understand that’s our goal down there. But I’m talking from a structural standpoint, like, ‘What are we trying to accomplish? How are we trying to do it to maximize our volume of reps on those things schematically?’ I feel very comfortable with where we’re at. ... We have to be able to execute there at a high level. That’s going to be a premium not just Saturday, but all year long. We’ve got to get better in that area. It’s been a big point of emphasis for us.
SCOTT RICHEY