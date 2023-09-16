The Illini come up with a defensive stand after Penn State drove the ball to the Illini 2-yard line in the first five plays of what appeared to be a touchdown drive. But the Nittany Lions are forced to settle for an Alex Felkins field goal to take a 3-0 lead with 5:27 left in the first quarter.
A 20-yard FG from Alex Felkins makes it 3-0 PSU with 5:27 left in 1st quarter. #Illini
Two drives, two missed chances for Illinois as Josh McCray's fumble sets Penn State up with the ball at the Illini 43-yard line. No score with 9:38 left in the opening stanza.
Illinois' defense gets off the field in three plays despite Bailey's setback and the Illini will take over at their own 25-yard line after a fair catch from Isaiah Williams. No score with 10:35 to play in the first quarter.
Tough start for Matthew Bailey, who returned to Illinois' defensive lineup today.
Caleb Griffin misses a 47-yard field goal following a promising start to a 46-yard drive. No score with 11:17 to play in the first quarter.
So no points. Not ideal. #Illini
We're off and running at Memorial Stadium. Follow along for updates.
Our team of @srrichey, @BobAsmussen, @Tatelines and @JoeyWright2000 has you covered for updates throughout, as well as our online live report:
The last time Illinois faced Penn State the Nittany Lions were ranked No. 7 in the country and the Illini pulled off a nine-overtime upset at Beaver Stadium. Penn State is ranked No. 7 again today. Illinois could use a win after a disappointment in Kansas last week.
Is another upset in the works? Or another disappointment? Follow along to find out: