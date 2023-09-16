09092023-illinois-football-kansas.jpg

Illinois football coach Bret Bielema leads his team onto the field before Illini's game against Kansas at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Friday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette

The Illini come up with a defensive stand after Penn State drove the ball to the Illini 2-yard line in the first five plays of what appeared to be a touchdown drive. But the Nittany Lions are forced to settle for an Alex Felkins field goal to take a 3-0 lead with 5:27 left in the first quarter. 

***

Two drives, two missed chances for Illinois as Josh McCray's fumble sets Penn State up with the ball at the Illini 43-yard line. No score with 9:38 left in the opening stanza. 

***

Illinois' defense gets off the field in three plays despite Bailey's setback and the Illini will take over at their own 25-yard line after a fair catch from Isaiah Williams. No score with 10:35 to play in the first quarter.

***

Tough start for Matthew Bailey, who returned to Illinois' defensive lineup today.

***

Caleb Griffin misses a 47-yard field goal following a promising start to a 46-yard drive. No score with 11:17 to play in the first quarter. 

***

We're off and running at Memorial Stadium. Follow along for updates.

***

The last time Illinois faced Penn State the Nittany Lions were ranked No. 7 in the country and the Illini pulled off a nine-overtime upset at Beaver Stadium. Penn State is ranked No. 7 again today. Illinois could use a win after a disappointment in Kansas last week.

Is another upset in the works? Or another disappointment? Follow along to find out:

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Tags